Syria
Group wants international tribunal for IS detainees
BEIRUT — The U.S-backed Syrian fighters who drove the Islamic State from its last strongholds called Monday for an international tribunal to prosecute hundreds of foreigners rounded up in the nearly five-year campaign against the extremist group.
The administration affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said such a tribunal is needed “for justice to take its course,” particularly after countries have refused to bring home their detained nationals. The SDF has captured more than 1,000 foreign fighters, including many from Western countries.
Western countries have largely refused to take back their detained citizens, fearing they would not be able to convict them in civilian courts and that they could pose a security risk. The problem has grown more urgent since President Donald Trump announced his intention to reduce the U.S. military presence in Syria, where American forces are fighting alongside the SDF.
Asked about the tribunal proposal in Washington, U.S. special envoy for Syria and the anti-IS coalition, Jim Jeffrey, said: “We’re not looking at that right now.
France
China’s Xi sees honors, Airbus deal in state visit
PARIS — Chinese President Xi Jinping received the full honors of a formal reception during a state visit to France on Monday that included attending the signing of a multi-billion dollar deal between European aircraft maker Airbus to China.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Xi’s official visit was an “excellent signal” of the strength and reliability of relations between China and France. Appearing with the Chinese leader at the presidential Elysee Palace, Macron said the two countries want to build a “strong Euro-Chinese partnership, based on clear, strict and ambitious rules.”
Xi, who plans to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Paris on Tuesday, said China “attaches great importance” to its relations with Europe.
European leaders want to increase trade with China, albeit on European terms, amid trade tensions between the United States and both China and the European Union.
The Airbus sale Xi saw finalized involves the sale of 300 airplanes. The China Aviation Supplies Holding Company has ordered 290 Airbus A320 and 10 Airbus A350, according to a statement from the French presidency.
The price was not specified. The sale is estimated to be worth $34 billion.
Mozambique
UN makes urgent appeal to help victims of Mozambique cyclone
BEIRA — The United Nations is making an emergency appeal for $282 million for the next three months to help Mozambique start recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai.
The U.N. funding will be used to provide water, sanitation, education and restoring the livelihoods of the hundreds of thousands of displaced people, U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said Monday.
He said separate appeals will be made shortly for Zimbabwe and Malawi, also hard-hit by the cyclone.
Lowcock said funds for cyclone victims are starting to come through, including 22 million pounds from the United Kingdom, but are far outstripped by the needs.
Authorities in Mozambique say that with a key road open to the badly damaged city of Beira, conditions on the ground improving and more international help arriving, vital aid to those hit by Cyclone Idai should now flow more freely.
Cyclone Idai’s death toll has risen above 750 in the three southern African countries hit 10 days ago by the storm, as workers rush to restore electricity, water and try to prevent outbreak of cholera.
In Mozambique the number of dead has risen to 446 while there are 259 dead in Zimbabwe and at least 56 dead in Malawi for a three-nation total of 761.
Brazil
Ex-Brazilian President Temer released from jail after 5 days
RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was released from jail on Monday, less than a week after he was arrested in the sprawling Car Wash corruption probe that has ensnared many of the country’s top politicians and business leaders.
Temer, who will still face several corruption charges while free, left his cell in a facility near Rio de Janeiro for an undisclosed location after an order from a federal judge.
Judge Antonio Ivan Athie said earlier there’s no need to jail the 78-year-old politician because he doesn’t pose a risk to the investigation into the charges.
The backroom dealmaker and seven other people were jailed on Thursday on corruption charges in a decision that even some of his adversaries criticized. At the time, Judge Marcelo Bretas argued they be held so they couldn’t destroy evidence.
Federal prosecutors said they will appeal Athie’s decision and seek a new arrest of the unpopular former president.
The Associated Press