Mali
Suspected jihadists kill 42, some children
BAMAKO — Suspected jihadists on motorcycles have killed at least 42 people during a series of attacks on Tuareg nomadic camps in Mali, local leaders said Thursday.
Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, a Tuareg self-defense official, said the attacks took place Tuesday and Wednesday in the sprawling West African nation’s eastern Menaka region. The victims, who included children as young as 8, were members of his group known as MSA, which has been fighting militants with ties to the Islamic State group who are active in the region.
This week’s violence risks setting off a new cycle of intercommunal clashes in the Menaka region, where 100 civilians have already been killed this year. In September, similar motorcycle gangs attacked a nomadic community near Mali’s border with Niger, killing at least 12 civilians.
Panama
Canal consortium ordered to pay $847M
PANAMA CITY — An international arbitration panel has ruled the Spanish-led consortium that built the expansion of the Panama Canal must repay $847 million in advances it received during the construction project.
A panel under the International Chamber of Commerce says the consortium must repay $547 million it received in 2009 when the project started and $299 million it received in 2014 when contractors were floundering.
Spanish consortium leader Sacyr says it has signed a 225 million-euro credit line that will allow it to make repayments.
The $5.25 billion canal expansion opened in 2016. It is able to accommodate ships with twice the cargo capability of vessels that previously traversed the canal.
West Bank
Israel on manhunt after gunmen kill two
RAMALLAH — Israel’s military launched a West Bank manhunt Thursday, setting up checkpoints and blocking roads, after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli soldiers at a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement and sped away.
The shooting added to a deadly week that claimed seven lives, including an Israeli newborn, a 60-year-old Palestinian businessman and three Palestinian assailants, two of them members of the Islamic militant Hamas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would “settle accounts” with Thursday’s attackers, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held Israel responsible for what he said was a violent environment.
After consulting with top security officials for several hours, Netanyahu beefed up troop levels in the West Bank, ordered detentions of Hamas activists and called for demolishing the homes of assailants within 48 hours.
Turkey
Train crash leaves nine dead, dozens injured
ANKARA — A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass Thursday at a station in the Turkish capital of Ankara, killing nine people and injuring dozens, officials said.
The 6:30 a.m. train from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya collided head-on with the engine, which was checking the tracks at the capital’s small Marsandiz station, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan told reporters after inspecting the site. The high-speed train, which the Anadolu Agency said was carrying 206 passengers, usually passes through that station without stopping.
At least two cars derailed, hitting the station’s overpass, which then collapsed onto the train. Three engine drivers and six passengers were killed in the crash, Turhan said. One passenger died after being hospitalized, and the others were killed at the scene. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 84 other people had sought medical help after the crash.
Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris. Hurriyet newspaper said sniffer dogs assisted efforts to find survivors. Turhan said later no one else was believed to be trapped.
Sri Lanka
High court: President violated constitution
COLOMBO — Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously that President Maithripala Sirisena’s order to dissolve Parliament and hold new elections was unconstitutional, a much-anticipated verdict that further embroils the Indian Ocean nation in political crisis.
A seven-judge bench of the highest court said Thursday the president lacks the power to dissolve Parliament at will before 4½ years from the day of its first sitting, citing a constitutional amendment that was passed in 2015, according to opposition counsel Jayampathy Wickramaratne.
Sri Lanka’s crisis began in October when Sirisena abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place, the culmination of years of infighting over Wickremesinghe’s economic reforms and his efforts to investigate abuses during Sri Lanka’s long civil war, which ended in 2009. The military under Rajapaksa has been accused of some of the abuses.
“This is a historic judgment delivered by the Supreme Court; for the first time an act of the president has been challenged. That was possible because of the 19th amendment. Prior to that, (the president) had full immunity,” said M.A. Sumanthiran, an opposition lawmaker and lawyer who argued for the petitioners.
