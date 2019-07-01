Austria
OPEC extends oil production cuts amid weaker demand outlook
VIENNA — OPEC is extending its deal to cut production for another nine months in bid to keep oil prices from sagging as the oil cartel faces a weakening outlook for global demand.
The decision among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries came during a meeting Monday at the cartel's headquarters in Vienna.
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said "the commitment to a nine-month extension is unequivocal, very solid, very strong" among OPEC members. He said he expected non-member producing countries such as Russia to join in extending the cuts at a separate meeting on Tuesday.
The current deal to support prices reduced production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from Jan. 1 for six months, and will now run into next year. Most of the cuts came from OPEC nations, who agreed to reduce 800,000 barrels per day, with the rest of the cuts coming from Russia and other non-OPEC countries, though not from the United States.
Mexico
Guadalajara digs out from more than 4 feet of hail
MEXICO CITY — A storm dumped more than 4 feet of hail on parts of the Guadalajara area, damaging hundreds of homes and burying cars up to their windows in some places, Mexican officials said Monday.
The Jalisco state government brought in heavy machinery to clear streets and dig out businesses in the country's second largest city. Sunday's storm left streets looking like rivers of ice, while hail clogged drainage systems, causing flooding in some spots.
Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said via Twitter that he had never seen anything like it.
Following the early morning storm, the temperature reached a high of 81 degrees in Guadalajara.
United Kingdom
Body found in garden fell from Heathrow-bound plane
LONDON — A stowaway fell from the undercarriage of a jet as it approached Heathrow Airport after a 9-hour flight from Nairobi, landing in a south London garden, police and airline officials said Monday.
The Metropolitan Police force said the body of an unidentified man was found in a residential garden in south London's Clapham area on Sunday, and it's believed he fell from a plane.
He has not yet been identified. Police said a post-mortem would be held to determine the cause of death.
Kenya Airways said police traced the body to its Nairobi-London flight. A bag, water and food were discovered in the plane's landing-gear compartment after it landed.
The airline called the death "unfortunate" and said it was cooperating with British and Kenyan authorities.
Sudan
Death toll from clashes at rallies climbs to 11
KHARTOUM — At least 11 people were killed in clashes with Sudan's security forces during mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule, Sudanese activists said Monday.
Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and other areas Sunday in the biggest protests since security forces cleared a sit-in last month. They called for the military to hand over power to civilians following the coup that ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.
Nazim Sirraj, a prominent activist, told The Associated Press on Monday that three bodies were found next to a school in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum. The three were shot dead in an area where security forces had barred protesters from marching toward a hospital and had fired tear gas to disperse them, he said. One wounded person died on the way to the hospital in Khartoum, he added.
Sirraj said the total death toll was 11, including one killed in the city of Atbara, a railway hub north of Khartoum and the birthplace of the December uprising that eventually led to al-Bashir's ouster.
Sri Lanka
Authorities recruit 2 hangmen ahead of planned execution
COLOMBO — Sri Lankan prison authorities have recruited two hangmen ahead of planned executions that would end a 43-year old moratorium on death penalty, an official said on Monday.
The recruitment of the two hangmen comes as the prison authorities are preparing to carry out an order by Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena, who last week signed the death warrants for four drug convicts who will be hanged soon, amid alarm over drug-related crimes in the country.
An official at the Justice Ministry said two out of 26 who were shortlisted for training have been selected and appointed for the posts of hangmen.
He said the two selected persons — two males who are aged below 45 years — are now reporting to work.
Sirisena told media last week that the dates of execution have been decided, but they have not been made public.
Panama
Cattleman Cortizo sworn in as president
PANAMA CITY — Cattleman Laurentino Cortizo was sworn in as Panama's new president Monday, saying he will work during his five-year term to boost the economy and bring transparency in contracting for public works projects.
The 66-year-old won an election two weeks ago that was the tightest in Panama's recent history, triumphing with only 31 percent of the vote as the candidate of the Democratic Revolutionary Party.
Cortizo, who succeeds Juan Carlos Varela, said he would stoke the economy by pushing for public-private partnerships for infrastructure projects and also address corruption in government contracting.
Noting that some 700,000 of Panama's 4 million citizens live in poverty, Cortizo said, "What a tremendous responsibility we have to those who have been left behind."
Cortizo inherits a slowing economy and growing frustration among Panamanians about official corruption. The economy grew 3.7% last year and unemployment reached 6%.