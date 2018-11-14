Colombia
Prosecutor is accused of covering up bribes
BOGOTA — A dramatic recording has led to allegations that Colombia’s chief prosecutor — a key U.S. ally in the war on drugs — tried to cover up bribery payments that were part of Latin America’s biggest corruption scandal, prompting calls for his resignation.
The recording shows Nestor Martinez, then a legal counsel to Colombia’s biggest banking group, browbeating an internal auditor who reported finding likely bribe payments in a $2 billion highway project undertaken jointly with scandal-scarred Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
“You already got into this, and you’re the only idiot who can finish it,” Martinez tells auditor Jorge Pizano in a profanity-laced conversation broadcast Monday by the Noticias Uno television program.
Pizano admits he can’t be certain the suspicious payments were bribes, suggesting they may have even been outlays to paramilitary groups, and the conversation ends with Martinez telling Pizano not to discuss the matter with others.
Lebanon
Civil war rivals end decades of hostility
BEIRUT — Two rival Lebanese Christian leaders reconciled Wednesday, ending four decades of enmity triggered by a massacre of dozens during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.
Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces group, and Sleiman Frangieh, of the Marada Party, shook hands and kissed on the cheeks at the headquarters of the Maronite Christian church north of Beirut. The reconciliation was sponsored by Cardinal Bechara al-Rai, head of the Maronite church, Lebanon’s largest.
Geagea and Frangieh met in the past, but Wednesday marked the end of a bitter rivalry tainted with blood.
Iran
Two men are hanged for hoarding gold coins
TEHRAN — Signaling zero tolerance for economic crimes, Iran hanged two financial traders who were convicted of stockpiling gold coins and profiteering during a currency crisis, state media reported Wednesday.
Vahid Mazloumin, dubbed the “sultan of coins,” and Mohammad Esmaeel Qasemi, an accomplice, were hanged in the predawn hours just two months after their trial in front of a newly established court focused on financial cases, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said.
They and a third person were swiftly convicted of “spreading corruption on earth,” which is punishable by death in Iran’s Islamic legal system. Death sentences for Mazloumin and Qasemi were upheld by Supreme Court in October; the third convict’s appeal is pending.
Wire reports