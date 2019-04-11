SUDAN
Military overthrows president amid protests
Sudan’s military overthrew President Omar al-Bashir on Thursday after months of bloody protests against his repressive 30-year rule. But pro-democracy demonstrators vowed to keep up their campaign in the streets after the military said it would govern the country for the next two years.
Al-Bashir’s fall came a week after Algeria’s long-ruling, military-backed president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was driven from power. Together, the developments echoed the Arab Spring uprisings eight years ago that brought down autocrats across the Mideast.
The announcement of the arrest and removal of the 75-year-old al-Bashir was made by a veteran insider in his government, Defense Minister Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf, who is under U.S. sanctions for links to atrocities in Sudan’s Darfur conflict.
Ibn Ouf said a military council that will be formed by the army, intelligence and security apparatus will rule for two years, after which “free and fair elections” will take place. Sudan’s state-run media later said Ibn Ouf was being sworn in as head of the new council.
ISRAEL
Spacecraft crashes before reaching moon
YEHUD — An Israeli spacecraft lost contact with Earth and crashed just moments before it was to land on the moon late Thursday, failing in an ambitious attempt to make history as the first privately funded lunar mission.
The Beresheet spacecraft lost communication with ground control as it was making its final descent. Moments later, the mission was declared a failure.
“We definitely crashed on the surface of the moon,” said Opher Doron, general manager of the space division of Israel Aerospace Industries. He said the spacecraft was in pieces scattered at the planned landing site.
CANADA
Trudeau defends measure to limit asylum claims
OTTAWA, Ontario — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending legislation that would prevent people from “asylum shopping” in Canada, barring them from making such a claim if they previously applied for asylum in other safe countries, including the United States.
The proposal was included in a budget bill introduced this week in Parliament. The government is earmarking 1.18 billion Canadian dollars ($880 million) in spending over the next five years to reinforce border security and speed up processing of asylum claims.
Trudeau said Canada has been seeing larger numbers of refugee claims because of global instability. Sustaining Canadians’ confidence in the country’s asylum system means ensuring those who enter Canada do so according to the law, he said.
“That’s why we’re putting more resources in, and we’re also ensuring the system is fair for everyone,” Trudeau told reporters Wednesday.
Authorities say that since early 2017, more than 41,000 asylum-seekers have “irregularly” crossed into Canada, meaning they arrived without going through an official port of entry.
GREAT BRITAIN
Harry, Meghan to keep baby arrival private
LONDON — Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, say they have decided to keep plans around their first baby’s arrival private.
Kensington Palace officials said in a statement Thursday that Harry and Meghan “look forward” to sharing the news of their baby’s birth once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family.
The decision means that Harry and Meghan are not likely to pose for the world’s photographers and TV crews on the hospital steps with their newborn, a break from the royal tradition followed by Prince William and his wife Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, when she gave birth to their three children.
Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in late April or early May. The palace press office has announced very few details about their plans. Harry and Meghan say they have not learned the gender of their baby.