North Korea
North Korea issued a relatively mild criticism Saturday of White House national security adviser John Bolton for calling on North Korea to show more evidence of its disarmament commitment before a possible third leaders’ summit.
North Korea’s criticism appears to be a continuation of its frustration at deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the United States. Earlier in the week, the North tested a new weapon and demanded that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo be removed from the nuclear negotiations. But the country is still avoiding directing harsh rhetoric toward the U.S. and directly criticizing President Trump in an apparent effort to keep diplomacy alive.
On Saturday, state media cited First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as criticizing Bolton over his recent interview with Bloomberg News. In the interview, Bolton said the U.S. would need more evidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to give up his nuclear weapons before Trump would meet with him for a third summit.
Choe described Bolton’s comments as having “no charm” and being “dim-sighted,” and said the United States has nothing to gain with such remarks.
Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Police in eastern Mexico say gunmen broke into a family party and opened fire, killing 13 people and wounding at least four others.
The Veracruz state Public Security Department says seven men, five women and a child were killed in the Friday night attack at an events hall in the oil city of Minatitlan near the Gulf of Mexico.
A department statement says the attackers asked for a man called “El Beky,” who apparently owns a bar in the city. It’s not clear if he was among the dead. Officials say they don’t know a motive for the shooting.
Federal and state police set up checkpoints in the region to help in the search for the attackers.
Egypt
CAIRO — Egyptians cast their ballots Saturday on the first of three days of voting on constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030 and broaden the military’s role.
Critics have blasted the proposed changes as another major step toward an authoritarian government perhaps even more severe than that of former President Hosni Mubarak, whose nearly three decades of autocratic rule was ended by a popular uprising in 2011.
The nationwide referendum came amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in recent years.
Voting will stretch over a period of three days to allow maximum turnout, which the government is hoping to lend the referendum legitimacy.
Britain
LONDON — London police say more than 710 people were arrested and some 28 were charged since climate change protests began earlier in the week in the British capital.
The Extinction Rebellion protests started Monday and have at times paralyzed parts of London, with peaceful demonstrations at Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and other key landmarks.
Protesters were out again Saturday, urging the British government to make fighting climate change its top priority.
Wire reports