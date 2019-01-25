Mexico
10 more dead in pipeline fire; death toll up to 109
MEXICO CITY — The death toll in a massive fire at an illegally tapped pipeline in Mexico has risen to 109 after 10 more injured people died at hospitals.
Mexico’s Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said Friday that the latest victims who were severely burned died between Wednesday and early Friday. He said hospitals continue to treat about 40 injured victims.
The victims were gathering gasoline from an illegal pipeline tap in the central state of Hidalgo a week ago when the gas ignited, littering an alfalfa field with charred bodies.
Italy
47 migrants stranded on ship not allowed in
MILAN — Italy pressured the Netherlands on Friday to accept 47 migrants, including eight unaccompanied minors, who have spent seven days at sea aboard a humanitarian rescue ship that has been allowed to enter Italian territorial waters due to bad weather conditions.
The German aid group Sea-Watch tweeted that it has received no response to multiple requests for the Dutch-flagged Sea Watch-3 vessel carrying people rescued off Libya last Saturday to access a port.
The boat was permitted to enter Italian waters Friday because of deteriorating weather conditions, and the Italian coast guard said it was just off Syracuse, Sicily, flanked by coast guard and financial police boats.
Zimbabwe
Rapes reported during violent crackdown
HARARE — A violent crackdown continued Friday in Zimbabwe as rights groups alleged that women had been raped during house-to-house searches, while the government criticized a report by its own rights commission that said security forces had used “systematic torture.”
Zimbabweans say abuses have not calmed since President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday denounced the violence as “unacceptable.” The unrest began last week as people protested a steep increase in fuel prices that made gasoline the world’s most expensive.
The government accuses the opposition of stirring up trouble.
Brazil
Seven bodies recovered after mine collapses
SAO PAULO — The governor’s office in Minas Gerais state says seven bodies have been recovered after a dam that held back mining waste collapsed in Brazil.
Authorities have said as many as 200 are missing. Rescue and recovery efforts were underway Friday.
Greece
North Macedonia name ratified by lawmakers
ATHENS — Greek lawmakers ratified an agreement Friday to end a nearly three decade-long dispute over neighboring Macedonia’s name, in a landmark vote that will see the small country renamed North Macedonia and clear its path to NATO membership.
The deal passed with 153 votes in the 300-member parliament, two more than the minimum needed.
