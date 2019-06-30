Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico presented with much fanfare Sunday its new National Guard, which is supposed to stem endemic violence and restore peace in the country.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told hundreds of National Guard members assembled at a ceremonial military field in the capital that they are the “soul” of the newly formed institution. And he added, “I have faith in you.”
Mexico plans to first distribute 70,000 National Guard members across the country and then swell the ranks to 150,000 in the coming months, bringing together federal police, marines, soldiers and new recruits to protect Mexicans from rising rates of murder and other crimes. The Public Safety Department says those who transfer will maintain their ranks and benefits.
Afghanistan
The Taliban said Sunday that the latest round of peace talks with the United States is “critical” as the two sides “rewrite” a draft agreement in which American forces would withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees from the insurgents that they would fight terrorism.
“We are working to rewrite the draft agreement and incorporate in it clauses that have been agreed upon,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press on the second day of talks with U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.
The two sides are trying to hammer out agreements that would see the eventual withdrawal of over 20,000 U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan and the end of America’s longest-running war. The agreements are expected to include guarantees that Afghanistan will not harbor groups like al-Qaida, which was based there in the lead-up to the Sept. 11 attacks, and that the Taliban will continue fighting the Islamic State group, which has expanded its footprint in recent years.
Montenegro
PODGORICA — Momir Bulatovic, who was the president of Montenegro during the turbulent breakup of the former Yugoslavia, died Sunday at age 62, a close associate said.
Bulatovic died at his family’s home near the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica, Milan Knezevic told The Associated Press. Knezevic, a longtime associate of the former president, said Bolatovic apparently had a heart attack.
Bulatovic served as Montenegro’s president from 1990 until 1998. He was an ally of then-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, who is widely seen as the main instigator of the ethnic wars that followed the breakup of the former Yugoslav federation.
