Afghanistan
Pompeo: US hoping for peace pact by Sept. 1
KABUL — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that Washington is hopeful a peace agreement to bring an end to the 17-year war in Afghanistan can be reached before Sept. 1.
Pompeo, in a brief visit to Afghanistan, spoke just days before the start of a fresh round of talks between Washington’s peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, and the Taliban in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar, where the religious militia maintains a political office.
So far, the Taliban have refused to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, and Afghan-to-Afghan talks planned for earlier this year in Doha were scuttled after both sides disagreed over participants.
“I hope we have a peace deal before Sept. 1, that’s certainly our mission set,” Pompeo told reporters in Kabul. He stopped in the Afghan capital on his way to Delhi on a tour of the Middle East and Asia aimed at building a broad, global coalition to pressure Iran.
Germany
Monitor: Cryptocurrencies need close scrutiny
FRANKFURT — An international financial monitor warned world leaders Tuesday that wider use by retail shoppers of cryptocurrencies such as Libra, unveiled last week by Facebook, would need “close scrutiny” by regulators.
The chief of the Financial Stability Board made the statement in a letter to the heads of state and government who will gather at the Group of 20 summit on June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan.
Finance officials are debating how to regulate cryptocurrencies after Facebook unveiled Libra, a digital form of cash linked to existing currencies. Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that uses encryption technology to make it secure. Cryptocurrencies exist not as physical bills or coins but rather as lines of digitally signed computer code.
Puerto Rico
New corruption allegations hit government
SAN JUAN — A top Puerto Rico official said Tuesday that he appeared before a federal grand jury investigating a former government adviser in the latest corruption allegation to hit the U.S. territory this week.
Chief of Staff Ricardo Llerandi said he answered questions and submitted documents related to Alberto Velázquez, who was a consultant for a company that oversaw the island’s Health Insurance Administration. Llerandi said that the documents aren’t related to his current position and he isn’t being investigated.
Hours later, he announced that he accepted the resignation of Ángela Ávila, executive director of the insurance administration. No other details were provided.
Israel
After crash landing, SpaceIL won’t try again
JERUSALEM — SpaceIL, the Israeli company that attempted but failed to put an unmanned craft on the moon earlier this year, says it will not try a second moonshot.
The company issued a statement Tuesday saying its lunar mission in April has been widely hailed as “an exceptional success,” despite crash landing on the moon. It says that “an attempt to repeat a trip to the moon is not enough of a challenge” and will instead search for a different mission.
