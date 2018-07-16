United Kingdom
May accepts customs amendments on Brexit
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accepted amendments to a customs bill put forward by Brexit hardliners who oppose her plan for a “common rule book” with the European Union after the country leaves the bloc.
Even with those unwanted concessions, the government barely won a Monday night vote, gaining 305 votes in favor and 302 against. The bill would prevent Britain from collecting tariffs on behalf of EU nations unless the EU does the same for the UK.
The government avoided what would have been an embarrassing defeat, but the razor-thin margin reveals the fragility of May’s support as she tries to find a way to move the complex Brexit process forward.
Russia
Pilgrims mark anniversary of czar’s 1918 execution
MOSCOW — Thousands of pilgrims have begun a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the execution of Czar Nicholas II and his family.
Russia’s last czar, his wife and five children were executed by Bolshevik soldiers in Yekaterinburg 18 months after Nicholas abdicated in the February 1917 revolution. They had been moved from detention in St. Petersburg and then in Siberia as the Russian Civil War raged.
The procession started out from the Church on the Blood, which was built on the site of the execution and was to end Tuesday at the site where the bodies were dumped some 13 miles away.
Indonesia
Mob kills hundreds
of crocs after man dies
JAKARTA — A mob slaughtered nearly 300 crocodiles at a breeding ground in Indonesia’s West Papua province in retaliation for the death of a local man, officials said Monday.
A total of 292 crocodiles was killed by hundreds of villagers on Saturday following the funeral of a 48-year-old man who was killed by crocodiles after entering the area around the breeding pond, said Basar Manullang, the head of the local Natural Resources and Conservation Agency.
Witnesses said about 40 policemen responded but were too outnumbered to stop the mob.
Iran
Authorities arrest 44
for ‘immoral’ Instagrams
TEHRAN — Iranian authorities have arrested dozens of people in crackdowns on models and associated colleagues posting “immoral images” online.
The official IRNA news agency reported Monday that officials in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, 630 miles south of the Tehran, arrested eight women and 36 other people in the photography, beauty salon and wedding businesses who used Instagram to share what they considered indecent images and clips. Police said they were “damaging public virtue through the organized spreading of anti-cultural” activities.