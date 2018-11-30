MEXICO
Kushner receives nation’s highest honor for foreigners
Mexico’s government on Friday gave President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner the highest honor America’s southern neighbor grants to foreigners.
The award has caused an uproar in Mexico, where many are angry over Trump’s insulting comments about Mexicans and his promises to build a border wall between the countries. The Order of the Aztec eagle award has been bestowed before on figures such as Nobel literature laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez and the late South African President Nelson Mandela.
Trump attended the award ceremony on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina. Mexican officials said Kushner earned the award for his work on negotiating a new trade agreement signed Friday by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. The deal replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.
When the award was announced, prominent Mexican historian Enrique Krauze called the decision an act of “supreme humiliation and cowardice.”
CONGO
Gov’t says terror threat against US is serious
KINSHASA — Congo’s government for the first time says it is taking seriously the terror threat against U.S. government facilities that has closed the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa all week.
Foreign Minister Leonard She Okitunu told reporters on Friday that “we have serious information” about the threat but it is too early to give details. He said everything has been done to make sure the threat is not carried out.
A U.S. security alert on Nov. 24 said the U.S. Embassy had received “credible and specific information of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. government facilities in Kinshasa.”
GAZA STRIP
Officials: 18 wounded in Gaza border protest
GAZA CITY — Gaza health officials say 18 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli gunfire at a protest along Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.
Thousands of Palestinians protested Friday, but maintained the monthlong lower intensity of the weekly marches that began in March. Some demonstrators approached the heavily guarded barrier, hurling rocks and firebombs.
Gaza’s Hamas rulers said the protests were restrained to assess the extent to which Israel is easing the Isreali-Egyptian blockade imposed on the territory’s 2 million residents since 2007.
Recently, Israel allowed Qatar to deliver cash to Hamas’ civil servants and fuel to Gaza’s power plant, hoping to calm down months of border violence, in which 175 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were killed.
ITALY
Police sweep nets 30 suspected mobsters
ROME — Italian police have launched a sweep against Italy’s so-called “fourth Mafia,” arresting 30 suspected mobsters.
Italy’s national anti-Mafia prosecutor, Federico Cafiero de Raho, said Friday that the Foggia-based figures allegedly operated extortion rackets and used violence to control their “territory” near the “spur” of the boot-shaped peninsula in southeast Italy.
He added that, unlike Italy’s three well-known crime syndicates — Sicily’s Cosa Nostra, the Naples-area Camorra and the Calabrian ‘ndrangheta — which in recent years have cut back on killings to gain power, the Foggia mafiosi are resorting to violence to bolster their influence.
BRAZIL
President-elect to end military intervention in Rio
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s president-elect said Friday that under his government the military will not be in charge of security forces in Rio de Janeiro state.
Jair Bolsonaro told reporters he will not extend the military intervention that began in February amid a spike in violence. The intervention is scheduled to end Dec. 31 and Bolsonaro takes office the next day.
The measure has put thousands of soldiers in the streets and increased operations against drug-trafficking gangs that largely operate in poor areas. But some Brazilians say it has not helped address underlying issues like unemployment and income inequality.
ROMANIA
Gov’t shuts hospital after babies diagnosed with superbug
BUCHAREST — Romanian health authorities on Friday temporarily closed a maternity hospital in the capital after 13 babies born there recently were diagnosed with a drug-resistant superbug.
The Health Ministry said the Giulesti Maternity Hospital in Bucharest would stop admissions after the newborns were diagnosed with antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The hospital said it had canceled dozens of cesarean section operations planned for next week and will be directing pregnant women needing the procedure to other public hospitals in the city.
The ministry said 17 babies from Giulesti had recently been admitted to the Grigore Alexandrescu children’s hospital, where tests were being carried out to determine what was wrong with them.
The Associated Press