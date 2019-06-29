West Bank
White House Mideast participant arrested
The Palestinian Authority on Saturday arrested one of the few Palestinian participants in the White House-led Mideast peace conference after he returned to the West Bank.
A Palestinian security official said intelligence forces detained businessman Saleh Abu Mayala in the city of Hebron for interrogation, without elaborating on the reason for the arrest.
Abu Mayala attended this week’s conference in Bahrain with a small group of Palestinian colleagues, led by businessman Ashraf Jabari, who is viewed with deep suspicion by fellow Palestinians and authorities for his close ties to Jewish settlers in the West Bank.
The identities of the other Palestinian participants were not publicly announced.
Sudan
Army cautions protest leaders about violence
KHARTOUM — Sudan’s ruling military council on Saturday warned that protest leaders have “complete responsibility” for any deaths during Sunday’s marches calling for civilian rule.
The country’s pro-democracy movement has been calling for demonstrations across the country on Sunday, despite efforts by the African Union and Ethiopia to bring generals and protest leaders back to the negotiating table.
The protests are planned to mark the 30th anniversary of the Islamist-backed coup that brought Omar al-Bashir to power in 1989, toppling Sudan’s last elected government. Al-Bashir was ousted two months ago.
Libya
Militia threatens Turkish interests
The forces of Libya’s Khalifa Hifter said Friday that Turkish vessels and interests are “legitimate targets” in its battle to seize the capital of Tripoli, after it accused Turkey of helping rival militias allied with the U.N.-supported government.
The self-styled Libyan National Army militia, led by Hifter, already controls much of the country’s east and south. It launched an offensive against the weak Tripoli-based government in April. The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into another bout of violence on the scale of the 2011 conflict that ousted longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and led to his death.
A spokesman for the LNA, Ahmed al-Mesmari, said the country had “come under illegitimate Turkish aggression” in recent weeks.
Iraq
Iraq says it deserves more global support
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s sacrifices fighting the Islamic State have earned the country greater support in reconstruction from the international community, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Saturday.
Abdul-Mahdi made his comments during a meeting with a visiting U.N. Security Council delegation, the first such visit to Iraq.
Iraq declared victory over the IS in July 2017, after its military regained control of the country’s second-largest city, Mosul .
