Mexico
Gas pipeline leak causes evacuation of 2,000
MEXICO CITY — A gas leak apparently caused by an illegal pipeline tap led authorities to evacuate about 2,000 people Friday in a rural community just north of Mexico City.
The leak sent large plumes of gas billowing into the air and into the surrounding fields. A highway that runs just 150 yards away from the leak was closed to traffic, as was a train line nearby.
The state-run Pemex oil company said the flow of LP gas into the pipeline had been shut off. The remaining gas in the duct was being purged before repair efforts.
The civil defense office in the State of Mexico said emergency personnel were pumping water toward the fields to reduce the possibility of chance combustion. The federal civil defense office said the leak was caused by an illegal tap drilled by fuel thieves.
Germany
5 tons of cocaine, worth $1.1B, seized
BERLIN — German customs authorities say they have seized nearly 5 U.S. tons of cocaine in a container shipped from Uruguay, a haul with an estimated street value of nearly $1.1 billion.
The customs office in Hamburg said Friday that the drugs were seized two weeks ago when it checked the container that was en route from Montevideo to Antwerp, Belgium. The paperwork stated that it was loaded with soya beans, but customs officials could only see black sports bags when they opened it up.
They found more than 4,200 packets of cocaine in the 211 bags. It was Germany’s biggest single seizure of cocaine to date.
Yemen
Yemen officials: Al-Qaida kills 20
SANAA — Al-Qaida militants targeted a military camp in Yemen’s southern Abyan province, killing at least 20 troops and setting off hours-long clashes that lasted into early morning Friday, Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said.
The attack began around midnight, with militants firing rocket propelled grenades at the camp belonging to members of a Yemeni force trained by the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.
The militants then overran the camp, seizing and confiscating equipment and weapons, before setting it on fire, according to the tribal leaders.
France
Lead fears at Notre Dame prompt new cleanup rules
PARIS — Cleanup work at fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral will resume later this month but under stricter lead-protection rules, amid growing public concern about toxic pollution.
Under pressure from labor inspectors concerned about lead risks, the Paris region administration suspended cleanup work at the cathedral last week, and ordered new checks of schools and nurseries in the neighborhood.
The administration announced in a statement Friday that workers will be allowed back starting Aug. 12, but in smaller numbers and with tougher new decontamination measures and equipment “to prevent any release of polluting elements to the outside.”
Critics say authorities didn’t move fast enough to protect workers and residents when the cathedral’s massive lead roof and spire melted in the April fire, spewing toxic dust into the Paris air.
Poland
Only girls born in village since 2010
WARSAW — A county mayor in southwestern Poland is promising a surprise award for the couple who next have a boy in a village where only girls have been born for nearly a decade.
Authorities in the village of Miejsce Odrzanskie, which has around 300 residents, don’t know why no boys have been born there since 2010, but they are beginning to worry about filling farming jobs in the future.
County Mayor Rajmun Frischko, a father of two girls, told TVN24 Friday that he will have a nice surprise ready for those who next have a boy.
Community head, Krystyna Zydziak, said 10 girls have been born since 2010.
Europe
Heat wave linked to man-made global warming
AMSTERDAM — The heat wave that smashed temperature records in Western Europe last month was made more likely and intensified by man-made climate change, according to a study published Friday.
The rapid study by a respected team of European scientists should be a warning of things to come, the report’s lead author said.
“What will be the impacts on agriculture? What will the impacts on water?” said Robert Vautard of the Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace in France. “This will put really tension in society that we may not be so well equipped to cope with.”
The report concluded that the heat wave in late July “was so extreme over continental Western Europe that the observed magnitudes would have been extremely unlikely without climate change.”
Belgium
Woman survives heat wave trapped in car
BRUSSELS — A Belgian woman who spent six days trapped in her overturned car without food during one of the country’s hottest periods on record says thoughts of her children helped her to focus on staying alive.
Corine Bastide ran off the road and into the woods last week near the southeast city of Liege. It was only when family friends were putting up missing posters days later that they spotted the vehicle and responders were able to extract her.
From her hospital bed, Bastide, 45, told state broadcaster RTBF that during the first night entombed in her car, her cellphone rang constantly but she was in such pain she couldn’t reach it.
Italy
Freedom sought for US teen jailed in Rome
ROME — A lawyer for one of two American teens jailed in the investigation of an Italian police officer’s slaying has petitioned for his client’s release.
Francesco Petrelli said Friday he didn’t know when a tribunal would hear the appeal, filed a day earlier, on behalf of Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18.
Natale-Hjorth and fellow Californian Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, are being held in a Rome jail while prosecutors probe the slaying of an unarmed officer, Mario Cerciello Rega, who was knifed 11 times on July 26.
