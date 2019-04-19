Vatican City
hghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis used a Good Friday ceremony to decry “all the crosses” of suffering in the world, including those borne by migrants who find doors closed due to “political calculations” and children who are harmed in their “innocence and purity,” in a reference to pedophile clergy.
From a canopied platform on the Palatine Hill, Francis watched the traditional torch-lit, nighttime procession at Rome’s Colosseum that solemnly recalled the crucifixion of Jesus. Along with thousands of pilgrims, tourists and Romans, he listened to reflections that were composed by an elderly Italian nun, who for 25 years has gone out to the city’s streets to bring comfort and hope to migrant women who were trafficked into prostitution.
Francis prayed to Jesus to help “us to see in your cross all the crosses of the world.” The pope cited persons starved for food and for love, and those “abandoned even by their own children or parents.
Then he touched on two issues heavily marking his papacy — how to promote the cause of often rejected migrants and to deal with a sea of scandals over Catholic clergy’s sexual abuse of children. Francis said migrants “find doors closed because of fear and hearts hardened by political calculations.”
Japan
hghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduling a rushed visit to Washington to meet with President Trump and celebrate first lady Melania Trump’s birthday, and then is inviting him to be first foreign leader to meet Japan’s new emperor, the two countries announced Friday.
Without close friends in Asia, Abe is seen as using every opportunity, even the emperor’s accession, to court Trump.
Tokyo and Washington said Friday that Trump and the first lady will make a state visit to Japan at the end of May, just weeks after Crown Prince Naruhito ascends Japan’s Chrysanthemum throne. Naruhito’s 85-year-old father, Emperor Akihito, is ending his three-decade reign on April 30 by abdicating.
Northern Ireland
hghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
Police in Northern Ireland searched for multiple suspects Friday after the fatal shooting of a journalist during rioting in Londonderry and sought help from the public to get “a killer off the streets” and into custody.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot and killed, probably by a stray bullet, during overnight rioting in the city’s Creggan neighborhood. It said the New IRA dissident group was most likely responsible.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said a gunman fired a number of shots at police during the unrest that began Thursday evening.
Bangladesh
hghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
DHAKA — Dozens of protesters gathered in Bangladesh’s capital Friday to demand justice for an 18-year-old woman who died after being set on fire for refusing to drop sexual harassment charges against her Islamic school’s principal.
Nusrat Jahan Rafi told her family she was lured to the roof of her rural school in the town of Feni on April 6 and asked to withdraw the charges by five people clad in burqas. When she refused, she said her hands were tied and she was doused in kerosene and set alight.
Rafi told the story to her brother in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, and he recorded her testimony on his mobile phone. She died four days later in a Dhaka hospital with burns covering 80% of her body.
Wire reports