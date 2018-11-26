Ukraine
After Russia dispute, martial law imposed
KIEV — Ukraine’s parliament voted Monday to impose martial law in parts of the country to fight what its president called “growing aggression” from Moscow after a weekend naval confrontation off the disputed Crimean Peninsula in which Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels amid renewed tensions.
Western leaders and diplomats urged both sides to de-escalate the conflict, and the U.S. blamed Russia for what it called “unlawful conduct” over Sunday’s incident in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked lawmakers in Kiev to institute martial law, something the country did not do even during the worst of the Russia-Ukraine fighting four years ago that killed about 10,000 people.
Parliament overwhelmingly approved his proposal, voting to impose martial law for 30 days in 10 of Ukraine’s 27 regions — those bordering Russia, Belarus and Moldova’s pro-Moscow breakaway republic of Trans-Dniester.
Greece
Retrial ordered over Texas tourist’s killing
ATHENS — A prosecutor has ordered the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the fatal beating of Texan tourist Bakari Henderson on an island resort last year.
The six men — five Serbian nationals and a British man of Serbian origin — were sentenced to five to 15 years last week after being found guilty of deadly assault.
But a prosecutor on Monday ordered the retrial of the six for murder by a more senior panel of judges. A seventh man, a Greek national cleared last week, will also stand trial for murder.
Japan
Man ends his attempt to swim across Pacific
TOKYO — A French-American man has given up his attempt to swim across the Pacific Ocean after a storm broke the mainsail of his support ship, organizers said Monday.
Ben Lecomte, who had completed about 1,500 nautical miles of the 5,000-mile journey, called the premature end to the swim a deep disappointment.
The announcement was made by Seeker, a San Francisco-based online science publisher that partnered with Lecomte and has been documenting his attempt.
Lecomte, of Austin, Texas, set out on June 5 from Japan’s Pacific coast and was swimming an average of eight hours a day.
Turkey
Police search villas in Khashoggi probe
ANKARA — Police searched a mansion in northwestern Turkey belonging to a Saudi citizen on Monday after investigators determined that the man had been in contact with one of the suspects in the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, officials said.
Crime-scene investigators and other officials, aided by dogs and a drone, scoured the luxury villa near the town of Termal, in Yalova province, and later expanded their search to the grounds of a neighboring villa, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.
Police spent around 10 hours searching the two villas for the journalist’s remains, Anadolu reported, without saying if any evidence had been found.
Cambodia
Police arrest 235 for online scams
PHNOM PENH — Police have arrested more than 200 Chinese citizens accused of defrauding people in China over the internet.
Gen. Y Sok Khy, director of the Department of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime, said the arrests were in three villages in Takeo province south of the capital, Phnom Penh.
Online scams by Chinese gangs that operate from foreign countries and target mainland Chinese are common throughout Southeast Asia and have been found as far away as Kenya and Spain. Cambodia has arrested and sent at least 1,000 Chinese and Taiwanese allegedly involved in such schemes to China since 2012.
The calls, made over the internet, employ deception, threats and blackmail. Using the internet makes communications cheap and hinders tracing of the source of the calls.