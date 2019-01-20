Iraq
National Museum champion dies at 80
BAGHDAD — Lamia al-Gailani, an Iraqi archaeologist who lent her expertise to rebuilding the National Museum’s collection after it was looted in 2003, has died at age 80.
Her daughter, Noorah al-Gailani, said Sunday that her mother died Friday in Amman, Jordan. She didn’t give a cause of death.
The restored collection included hundreds of cylinder seals, which were used to print cuneiform impressions and pictographic lore onto documents and surfaces in ancient Mesopotamia, now present-day Iraq.
Kenya
Attack on Chinese facilities is repelled
NAIROBI —Police say gunmen opened fire on Chinese construction facilities in an eastern area, days after Islamic extremists claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Nairobi.
National police chief Joseph Boinnet says security forces fought off the attackers at Shimbirey near Garissa town on Sunday. There are no reports of casualties.
Al-Shabab, an extremist group linked to al-Qaida and based in Somalia, claimed responsibility for a 2015 attack that killed 147 people, mostly students. Al-Shabab also says it carried out the Jan. 15 attack at a hotel and office complex in Nairobi that killed 21 people.
Mexico
Death toll reaches 79 in fuel pipeline fire
TLAHUELILPAN — Mexican Health Minister Jorge Alcocer says the death toll from an explosion at an illegal pipeline tap has risen to 79, and he says 81 people remain hospitalized.
Alcocer said early Sunday that some patients are in serious condition, with burns on more than 80 percent of their bodies and organs compromised following the accident.
More than 600 people were in a field Friday afternoon in the state of Hidalgo when a gusher of gasoline from a damaged pipeline turned into a fireball.
Forensic scientists are taking DNA samples from relatives of the missing in an attempt to identify remains, some of which are mere ash and bones.
Spain
Terrain slows rescue of boy trapped in hole
MADRID — Rescuers said Sunday that the frantic effort to reach a 2-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole seven days ago has again been slowed by difficult terrain.
Authorities said a drill used to create a vertical shaft parallel to the waterhole has hit patches of increasingly hard rock.
“We are working through material that is becoming harder and harder, and that is why the drilling operation to make the shaft is being held up,” said Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the operation.
There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 360-foot deep shaft a week ago during a family meal in the countryside northeast of Malaga.
At just 10 inches, the borehole is too narrow for adults to enter.
The only sign of the toddler search-and-rescue teams have found so far is hair that matched his DNA inside the hole.
Rescuers hope to find him at a depth of 236 feet, where soil has blocked the borehole. A specially-made cage has arrived at the site, ready to lower rescuers once drilling is complete.