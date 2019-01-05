Mexico
Plan launched to stimulate border economy
MEXICO CITY — President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched an ambitious plan to stimulate economic activity on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border despite recent U.S. threats to close the border entirely.
Mexico plans to slash income and corporate taxes to 20 percent from 30 percent for 43 municipalities in six states just south of the U.S., while halving to 8 percent the value-added tax in the region.
Business leaders and union representatives have also agreed to double the minimum wage along the border, to 176.2 pesos a day, the equivalent of $9.07 at current exchange rates.
Britain
Police arrest suspect in fatal train stabbing
LONDON — British police on Saturday arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man who was killed in front of his 14-year-old son on a suburban London train.
Lee Pomeroy was on board a train from the town of Guildford to London with his son when he was stabbed multiple times Friday afternoon. Pomeroy would have turned 52 on Saturday, his family said in a statement.
Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said the attack was “not believed to be a random assault.” He said the two men appeared to have been involved in an argument that escalated in the moments leading up to the killing.
The suspect was detained early Saturday on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
France
Yellow vest event brings tear gas, fires
PARIS — French security forces fired tear gas and flash-balls after a march through picturesque central Paris went from peaceful to provocative Saturday as several thousand protesters staged the yellow vest movement’s first action of 2019 to keep up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.
A river boat restaurant moored below the clashes on the Left Bank of the Seine River caught fire. Smoke and tear gas wafted above the Orsay Museum and the gold dome of the French Academy .
Police boats patrolled the river while beyond the Seine, motorcycles and a car were set on fire on the Boulevard Saint Germain, a main Left Bank thoroughfare.
Venezuela
New leader named, vows to battle Maduro
CARACAS — Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress opened its first session of the year Saturday, installing a fresh-faced leader who struck a defiant tone and vowed to take up the battle against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Juan Guaido, 35, assumed the presidency of a National Assembly stripped of power by Maduro, whose government is blamed for leading the once-wealthy oil nation into a historic political and humanitarian crisis.
India
6 children, bus driver die in accident
NEW DELHI — Police say six school children and their bus driver have been killed as the vehicle rolled down a gorge on a hilly road in northern India.
Police officer Rohit Malpani says another 12 children have been hospitalized with injuries as the school bus skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh state on Saturday.
Wire reports