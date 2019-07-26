Libya
Coast guard retrieve drowned migrants
Libya’s coast guard recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants who perished at sea as search operations continued Friday, a day after up to 150 people, including women and children, went missing and were feared drowned when their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.
A top U.N. official described Thursday’s shipwreck as “the worst Mediterranean tragedy” so far this year.
The Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in the Libyan capital said that up to 350 migrants were on board the boats that capsized off the town of Khoms, around 75 miles east of Tripoli.
The migrants included nationals from Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan and Libya, the agency said. Libyan officials said more than 130 have been rescued since Thursday.
One of the survivors, from Eritrea, said his vessel started to capsize after an hour of sailing. Most of the migrants on board were women, he said, and most of them drowned.
Sweden
Man in US rapper case allegedly hit by bottle
HELSINKI — The man allegedly assaulted by American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other men in Stockholm was kicked while on the ground and hit with a bottle, Swedish prosecutors said in court documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press.
The 500 pages of documents also included allegations that Rocky pushed the man to the ground and photos of the alleged victim’s cuts, bruises and blood-stained clothes.
The Grammy-nominated rapper and the two others “deliberately, together and in agreement” attacked the man, identified as Mustafa Jafari, on June 30, prosecutors said in the Stockholm District Court documents.
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has said he acted in self-defense.
He has been in custody since July 3 and faces charges that carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Germany
Police: Teens rushed precinct to free peer
BERLIN — German police say some 50 teenagers tried to free one of their friends from a police precinct in Bavaria after he was detained at a high school graduation party following a drunken rampage.
Police in the town of Starnberg said Friday that the 15-year-old teenager was detained after a security guard at Thursday night’s party called authorities when the boy asked for drugs and turned aggressive.
About 100 teenagers then went to the precinct and broke a window. Around 50 of them tried to free the boy, whose name was withheld in line with German privacy rules.
Brazil
$30 million in gold stolen, thieves escape
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities said Friday they have been unable to locate nearly 720 kilograms of gold or the band of at least 10 people who stole it from Sao Paulo’s main airport.
State police said the group first kidnapped the airport’s cargo director and his family, holding them hostage to force his cooperation.
They came to the airport Thursday in pickups painted to look like police vehicles and fled minutes later with gold worth more than $30 million.
Airport operator GRU Airport says the gold was destined for Toronto and New York.
Wire Reports