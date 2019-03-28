SWITZERLAND
Trials of Khashoggi suspects denounced
GENEVA — An independent U.N. human-rights expert has denounced Saudi Arabia’s closed-door trials of suspects in the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and called on the kingdom to name the defendants.
Agnes Callamard, the special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions mandated by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, also put an onus on the five permanent U.N. Security Council countries.
Callamard said in a statement Thursday that the Saudi government invited representatives from the five countries to attend some court hearings.
She said China, France, Britain, Russia and the United States “risk being participants in a potential miscarriage of justice” and could be “complicit” if the trials turn out to involve violations of human rights.
BRAZIL
4 arrested in gang rape of 12-year-old girl
RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio de Janeiro civil police have arrested four suspects in the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl that was filmed and posted to social media during Carnival celebrations earlier this month.
The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday and two more were arrested Thursday morning in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Itaguai, where the crime occurred. A fourth suspect turned himself in Thursday evening.
The 12-year-old girl went to a party where she was forced to drink alcohol and undress, according to police. She was then taken to an abandoned house and raped by the 11 men, who police say are drug traffickers.
CHILE
Cardinal appears at sex-abuse probe
SANTIAGO — Chilean Cardinal Javier Errazuriz has gone before a local prosecutor to testify as a defendant as part of an investigation into the country’s sprawling sex-abuse and cover-up scandal.
Pope Francis removed Errazuriz last year from his informal Cabinet after he became embroiled in the Catholic Church’s scandal. Errazuriz is accused of covering up clerical abuses in at least 10 cases.
The 85-year old cardinal walked into the prosecutor’s office in Santiago on Thursday with the help of a cane. He declined to speak to reporters.
Sweden
Accused Russian diplomat leaves
A Russian diplomat quietly left Sweden following the arrest of a computer specialist he allegedly handled as a spy and met for dinner in Stockholm three weeks ago to carry out an act of espionage, Swedish authorities said.
The delay in Moscow recalling the diplomat back to Russia after he was seen meeting with the Swedish computer specialist at the nightclub where the arrest took place puzzled government officials and analysts.
An intelligence report from a European service obtained by The Associated Press identified the diplomat as Yevgeny Umerenko and alleged he served as a “line-x officer,” or a specialist in technology espionage.
The report said he previously served a similar spying role while stationed as a diplomat in Germany.
Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter first named Umerenko. Anna Lundbladh, a spokeswoman for Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, confirmed Thursday that Umerenko had left the country but said “we will not discuss this matter in further detail.”