Argentina
Official: Country without means to rescue sub
BUENOS AIRES — The Argentine government acknowledged Saturday that it lacked the proper technology to rescue the submarine found deep in the Atlantic that disappeared a year ago with 44 crew members aboard.
Defense Minister Oscar Aguad said at a press conference that the navy lacks submersibles with “modern technology” capable of “verifying the seabed” to extract the ARA San Juan, which was found 2,625 feet deep in waters off the Valdes Peninsula in Argentine Patagonia.
He said that officials still need to determine the next steps.
Congo
Rebels attack, burn homes near UN base
BENI — Congo’s army spokesman says rebels have burned homes and a car in a neighborhood in the east of the country where U.N. peacekeeping forces have a base.
The attack late Friday into Saturday came days after eight U.N. peacekeepers and at least 12 Congolese soldiers were killed in a joint military operation against the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in their Kididiwe stronghold near Beni.
Britain
UK leader fights back amid Brexit upheaval
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May fought back against critics of her Brexit deal Saturday, telling opponents from within her party their alternative plans for Britain’s departure from the European Union wouldn’t work.
May is battling to win over rebels in her Conservative Party and to preserve her position as prime minister after a grueling week in which party members plotted to oust her and two Cabinet ministers quit within hours of her government striking the long-sought divorce agreement with the EU.
She laid into political opponents, saying their ideas for resolving the biggest stumbling block in EU-U.K. negotiations — avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit — wouldn’t resolve the problem.
United Nations
UN envoy: Warring parties agree to meet
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy for Yemen said Friday the country’s internationally recognized government and rival Houthi Shiite rebels have agreed to attend talks aimed at ending their three-year war, which has created the globe’s worst humanitarian crisis by pushing the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.
Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council that he planned to bring the warring parties together “soon” in Sweden. He also said the Houthis and the government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, were about to conclude an agreement on exchanging prisoners and detainees.
France
1 dead, dozens injured in fuel tax protests
PARIS — One protester was killed and 106 others were injured at roadblocks set up around France on Saturday as citizens angry at rising fuel taxes rose up in a grassroots movement and posed a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron.
Police officers lobbed tear gas canisters at demonstrators on the famed Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris as groups tried to make their way to the presidential Elysee Palace.
French Interior Ministry officials estimated that about 244,000 protesters were involved in several thousand protests around the country, many of them spontaneous.
Wire reports