Afghanistan
Two Afghan troops, one US soldier killed
KABUL — The U.S. military said Saturday that a service member has been killed in Afghanistan, and in a separate incident, two Afghan soldiers died when their helicopter failed to land properly.
The brief U.S. military statement did not provide further details on the soldier’s identity or the time or place of death.
The two Afghan soldiers died Saturday when their helicopter made an “emergency landing” in the southern Kandahar province due to a technical problem, Defense Ministry spokesman Ghafor Ahmad Jawad said. He said two other soldiers were wounded when the helicopter caught fire after landing. The Taliban claim to have shot down the helicopter.
Niger
Official: Boko Haram attackers take 18 girls
NIAMEY — A regional deputy official in Niger says that 18 girls have been kidnapped from two villages by suspected Boko Haram militants.
Lamido Harouna Moumouni said 24 attackers abducted 15 girls in the village of Blaharde early Saturday and three other girls in the village of Bague. This is not far from where suspected extremists killed at least seven people at a French drilling company’s site Wednesday, and near Nigeria’s border.
Moumouni asked the government to do “everything possible to secure this population, including through dialogue with Boko Haram,” saying people will leave.
India
Speeding bus falls into canal; at least 25 dead
BANGALORE — At least 25 people, many of them schoolchildren, were killed when a speeding bus fell into a canal in southern India on Saturday, an official and media reports said.
The accident occurred in Mandya district as the driver lost control of the vehicle while going at a high speed, said G. Parameshwaran, the Karnataka state deputy chief minister.
The Press Trust of India news agency reported that many of the dead were children who were returning from school.
Britain
Nicolas Roeg, movie director, dies at age 90
LONDON — Nicolas Roeg, the prominent British movie director known for making provocative films and working with rock stars Mick Jagger and David Bowie over a six-decade career, has died. He was 90.
The director of “Don’t Look Now” and many other films died Friday night, his son, Nicolas Roeg Jr., told Britain’s Press Association.
“He was a genuine dad,” Roeg Jr. said. “He just had his 90th birthday in August.”
Pakistan
Pakistan implicates India after suicide bomb
KARACHI — The suicide bomber that targeted the Chinese consulate in Karachi used a foreign-made C-4 plastic explosive, said Pakistani police, who suggested Saturday that the attack was orchestrated in India.
Counter-terrorism officer Umar Khitab said that authorities are investigating whether Baluch separatist commander Aslam Achhu, who they believe masterminded the attack, is in India.
The Baluch Liberation Army claimed the attack, and Khitab said the group is backed by “the enemy country,” a reference to India.
Wire reports