France
Paris cleans up riot debris as support fades for protesters
PARIS — Business owners, city employees and construction workers dug in Sunday to clean up one of the world's most glamorous avenues, after riots by ultraviolent yellow vest protesters trashed the Champs-Elysees in Paris to express anger at French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.
Luxury stores, restaurants and banks on the famed avenue assessed the damage after they were ransacked, looted or blackened by life-threatening fires set by some protesters Saturday. Tourists took pictures, shop owners repaired broken windows and city workers scrubbed away graffiti.
Images of the destruction — including from a bank fire that engulfed a residential building in Paris and threatened the lives of a mother and child — have shocked France and seem to be further eroding public support for the fizzling four-month-old movement.
Some 10,000 people participated in Saturday's Paris protest, according to France's Interior Ministry, up from the 3,000 the Saturday before. In Paris, 192 people were arrested amid the violence. Around the country, the ministry estimated that 32,300 people protested, compared with 28,600 last week.
Israel
Supreme Court bans Jewish extremist from election
JERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday banned the leader of a Jewish ultranationalist party from running in the country's April elections.
Reversing the decisions of Israel's elections committee earlier this month, the court ruled to bar Jewish Power party leader Michael Ben Ari in an 8-1 vote, citing his anti-Arab ideology and incitement, and to approve an Arab party and leftist candidate.
In response, Ben Ari slammed the high court as a "judicial junta that seeks to take over our lives." He added: "We will win. This is not the end."
Israel's right-wing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked called Ben Ari's disqualification "a blatant and distorted intervention in the heart of Israeli democracy."
The court also upheld the candidacy of Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right lawyer and fellow leader of Jewish Power.
Jewish Power's leaders call themselves disciples of the late rabbi Meir Kahane, who advocated expelling Arabs from Israel and creating a Jewish theocracy. Kahane's Kach party was outlawed from the Israeli Parliament in the 1980s and declared a terrorist group by the United States.
In a widely criticized bid to unite Israel's nationalist and religious bloc, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a bargain last month that could pave the way for the extremist party to join Israel's next governing coalition.
Great Britain
Police: Stabbing near London is far-right terrorism
LONDON — British police say a stabbing west of London in which a man attacked a teenager with a baseball hat and knife while hurling racist abuse is being treated as a terrorist incident "inspired by the far-right."
A 50-year-old man from the village of Stanwell, near Heathrow Airport, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and racially aggravated public order offenses. A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neil Basu, head of counter-terrorism policing, said Sunday that while the investigation was just beginning, the incident had "hallmarks of a terror event." He added "police are committed to tackling all forms of toxic extremist ideology."
No further details were immediately available.
Indonesia
Quake-triggered landslide kills 2
JAKARTA — A moderately strong earthquake triggered a landslide that hit a popular waterfall on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens, officials said. Hundreds of homes were damaged by the quake.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.5 and struck at a depth of 15 miles.
The earthquake was felt across the island, panicking residents still recovering from a major quake last August that killed more than 300 people and left thousands homeless.
Sunday's quake triggered a landslide from Mount Rinjani and hit dozens of tourists at the Tiu Kelep waterfall located in the foothills of the active volcano, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman.
Two Malaysians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed in the landslide, Nugroho said.
He said rescuers managed to evacuate 22 Malaysians and 14 Indonesians from the waterfall site, and 50 others — mostly local surveyors from government institutions, the military and the police — from the mountainous area.
Forty-four people were injured in the quake, including eight Malaysians, Nugroho said.
Afghanistan
Taliban kill 22 in attack on checkpoints
KABUL — An overnight Taliban assault on checkpoints in northern Afghanistan killed 22 troops, after some 100 Afghan forces fled heavy fighting in the country's west last week and tried to cross into neighboring Turkmenistan, officials said Sunday.
The two battles mark the latest setbacks for the country's battered security forces, who come under daily attack and have suffered staggering casualties in recent years. The attacks have continued even as the Taliban have been holding direct negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the 17-year war.
Mohammad Tahir Rahmani, head of provincial council in the northern Faryab province, said the insurgents launched the attack late Saturday against checkpoints manned by police and pro-government militias in Qaisar district, setting off a fierce gunbattle that lasted into Sunday morning. The army sent in reinforcements, who were among those killed.
He said another 20 Afghan forces were wounded in the attack.