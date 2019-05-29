UNITED NATIONS
US, Russia chart path to Syrian elections
The U.S. envoy for Syria says top U.S. and Russian diplomats have discussed the step-by-step implementation of a 2012 roadmap to U.N.-supervised elections in the war-torn country that could allow a Syrian government “to move back into the international community.”
Ambassador James Jeffrey’s comments indicate a new U.S.-Russian engagement on efforts to end the eight-year Syrian war.
But Jeffrey cautioned that “this is just a potential way forward” because there have been no steps such as a cease-fire in the last rebel-held stronghold in Idlib or the convening of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria
Jeffrey told reporters after a closed Security Council meeting Wednesday that such steps “would give us confidence that the Assad regime actually understands what it must do to help end this conflict.”
TURKEY
US scientist released after almost 3 years
ISTANBUL — Serkan Golge, a Turkish-American scientist imprisoned in Turkey for nearly three years, has been released.
Morgan Ortagus, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman, welcomed the decision but declined to discuss why he was released.
However, she told reporters Wednesday that it was the “right thing to do.”
Golge was on a family visit in southern Turkey when he was arrested in the aftermath of a failed coup, which Turkey blames on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
Golge was convicted in February 2018 of belonging to a terror group and sentenced to 7½ years, subsequently reduced to five by the appeals court.
His wife, Kubra Golge, told The Associated Press that she spoke on the phone with him upon his release.
SOUTH AFRICA
President ensures half his Cabinet is female
JOHANNESBURG — The president named a trimmed-down Cabinet that is 50% women, making the country’s one of few in the world to be “gender-balanced.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement Wednesday followed similar moves by Ethiopia and Rwanda last year.
Ramaphosa cut the Cabinet from 36 ministers to 28 as he seeks to reduce the bloating under predecessor Jacob Zuma, who stepped down last year under pressure amid corruption allegations.
Fighting the corruption and mismanagement that has consumed billions of rand is the major issue facing the ruling African National Congress, whose election win this month was the weakest in its 25 years in power amid public frustration.
The ANC leadership still contains some Zuma allies, complicating Ramaphosa’s efforts at reforms aimed at restoring investor confidence in the economy, the most developed in sub-Saharan Africa.
FRANCE
Unions agree to let packed Louvre reopen
PARIS — The Louvre museum in Paris reopened to the public Wednesday after being shut down for a day when workers complained about overcrowding and walked out Monday.
Union representatives met Wednesday to discuss plans from the museum’s management on how to ease the traffic flow at the world’s most visited museum.
They say the current dispute is linked to renovation work around the “Mona Lisa,” the museum’s most famous painting, which has caused organizational problems, huge queues and the harassment of staff by frustrated tourists.
Unions decided to reopen the museum at 11 a.m., some two hours after its regular start time, after management agreed to bring in 30 more employees on a temporary basis over the summer.
The Associated Press