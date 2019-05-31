Iran
UN atomic watchdog raises questions
The U.N. atomic watchdog said Friday in Vienna that Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers but reported its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing and raised questions for the first time about Iran’s adherence to a key but vague provision intended to limit the country’s use of advanced centrifuges.
In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has stayed within key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, for uranium and heavy water stockpiles.
But while in past reports the IAEA said Iran’s research and development on enrichment “has been conducted using centrifuges within the limits defined in the JCPOA,” the Friday report instead changed the wording to say it “has been conducted using centrifuges specified in the JCPOA.”
A centrifuge is a device that enriches uranium by rapidly spinning uranium hexafluoride gas.
China
US to question moves in South China Sea
U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said he will call out China in a speech Saturday over its militarization of man-made islands in the South China Sea and use of coercion to advance its national interests.
He said his broader message to the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference will emphasize what the U.S. has done to expand its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, against the backdrop of China’s growing influence and massive military buildup.
Speaking to reporters in Singapore just before he stepped into a meeting Friday with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, Shanahan said he wants to foster a better military relationship with Beijing but can’t ignore the communist giant’s military development on the man-made outposts.
Switzerland
Pompeo to deliver tough Iran message
BERN — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brought the Trump administration’s campaign against Iran to Europe for the third time this month amid heightened Mideast tensions and a risk of open conflict that has unnerved American allies.
As the Middle East buzzed with bellicose rhetoric between Iran and its U.S.-backed Gulf Arab neighbors, Pompeo was in Germany and Switzerland making the case that Washington is not looking for war and wants help in cooling the situation.
But he says the U.S. will not relent on a punishing U.S. sanctions campaign targeting Iran.
Coming after President Trump on Thursday renewed his willingness to talk with Iran’s leadership, Pompeo’s trip has raised speculation that the administration may be looking to open a channel of communication with the Islamic Republic.
Hungary
21 still missing after cruise ship rams boat
BUDAPEST — As divers descended Friday into the Danube, Hungarian authorities predicted it would take an extended search to find the 21 people missing after a boat carrying South Korean tourists was rammed by a cruise ship and sank into the river in Budapest. Seven people so far are confirmed dead and seven others were rescued.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, visited the site of Wednesday’s accident and met with rescue and search officials before holding talks.
