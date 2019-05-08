MEXICO
Union leader killed at vendors protest
MEXICO CITY — Gunmen killed a Mexican union official apparently accompanying protesting street vendors early Wednesday outside city hall in the south-central city of Cuernavaca, and a second man died and a TV cameraman and another victim were wounded, officials said.
Morelos state authorities said the attack on union official Jesus Garcia came as vendors demonstrated over their possible expulsion from the city’s main plaza. The Cuernavaca mayor told the Milenio news channel of the second death but did not give the victim’s identity.
Apparently, stray bullets from the attack hit two other people, including TV cameraman Rene Perez, who was covering the protest. Perez was being treated for non-life-threatening wounds at a local hospital.
The government of Morelos state said one suspect was detained immediately after the attack, but did not say what might have motivated the shooting.
Disputes between groups of street vendors and rival unions have resulted in violence in the past, and vendors have also been subjected to extortion by criminal gangs.
Indians ritually disfigured Spaniards, research shows
MEXICO CITY — New research suggests allies of the Aztecs ceremonially disfigured the bodies of captive Spaniards during one of the worst defeats in the Spanish Conquest of 1519-21.
The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Wednesday that the heads of captive Spanish women were strung up on skull racks alongside those of men. The women were pregnant, which in pre-Hispanic practice qualified them as “warriors.”
One Spanish male was dismembered and burned to imitate the fate of an Aztec-era god. A female captive’s body was cut in half.
The research came at the Zultepec-Tecoaque site, which was an Aztec-allied town that in 1520 captured a convoy of more than 60 Spanish men and women and allied fighters. Scientists say they were sacrificed, apparently over months.
GERMANY
EU panel concerned about Afghan treatment
BERLIN — The Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee is raising concerns about Germany’s treatment of Afghan migrants being deported back to their homelands after observing that one man’s genitals were squeezed to “inflict severe pain to gain compliance.”
The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture said In a report released Thursday that it observed on a 2018 flight that federal police used the method to subdue a man resisting being returned, while a second officer held him with an arm around his neck so “the returnee started struggling to breathe.”
The committee recommended “immediate action to end the application of these two techniques.”
In its response, Germany said it had forwarded the recommendations to federal police to take action.
PARAGUAY
Rains, flooding causing emergency
ASUNCION — Paraguay declared a state of emergency Wednesday in a province along the border with Argentina as torrential rains continued to swell rivers and cause floods.
About 40,000 Paraguayans have been forced to evacuate their homes in recent weeks due to rising waters.
Officials say that more than 11,000 of the evacuees live in the capital of Asuncion. Although, they were moved to higher ground at military bases, public squares and roadsides, some have complained of an inefficient government response.
The emergency declaration covers hard-hit Neembucu province, about 190 miles south of Asuncion.
Other evacuees are spread throughout the landlocked country along the rain-swollen Paraguay River, which originates in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Its normal stage is 13 feet, but it has reached 22 feet in the capital due to unusually heavy rains since March.
POLAND
Community working to save wild herd
WARSAW — Local authorities and animal-rights activists in western Poland hope to spare the lives of 170 cows and bulls that went feral after years of neglect and a court has ordered slaughtered.
Agriculture Minister Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski said the herd did not receive veterinary care, has been in-breeding and become a nuisance and danger to residents of rural Deszczno.
He has earmarked some 350,000 zlotys ($91,000) to have the animals put to death.
Deszczno authorities have been taking care of the herd at taxpayer expense and seeking an alternative. Deputy Governor Aleksander Szperka is looking for farmers or organizations that would like to have some of the animals.
Veterinarians say the bulls and cows can’t be slaughtered for food or used for breeding.
The Associated Press