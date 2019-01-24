Congo
New leader sworn in, in peaceful power transfer
KINSHASA — Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in as Congo’s president Thursday, marking the country’s first peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium nearly 60 years ago, and immediately announced plans for the release of all political prisoners.
The 55-year-old Tshisekedi succeeds Joseph Kabila, the strongman who governed the largely impoverished and corruption-riddled Central African country for 18 years before stepping down under pressure.
“We are committed to building a modern, peaceful, democratic and caring state for every citizen,” the new president said, “a state that will guarantee the happiness of all.”
He called on the troubled nation to engage in a new battle, one for “the well-being for each citizen of this beautiful country.” Kabila watched from behind mirrored sunglasses as the extraordinary scene of an opposition figure becoming president unfolded. When Kabila left the dais, some in the crowd booed.
Mexico
Gov’t makes it easier for those seeking visas
CIUDAD HIDALGO — A decision by Mexico’s new government to liberalize entry rules for foreigners seeking “humanitarian” visas has in recent days sparked a new influx of Central Americans, many of them intent on making it to the United States.
Most are not converging on Mexico’s southern border here in organized caravans, but rather in groups drawn by news that the government is offering the one-year visas — which include the right to work in Mexico, travel freely in the country, and leave Mexico and return.
Although some applicants say they may consider remaining in Mexico, many acknowledge that their ultimate aim is to enter the United States and apply for political asylum.
Mexico said Thursday it had received more than 12,000 applications for the new humanitarian visas here at its southern border post with Guatemala, nearly 10,000 adults and more than 2,000 minors. The number of applicants is growing each day.
Death toll in pipeline fire rises to almost 100
MEXICO CITY — The death toll in a massive fire at an illegally tapped pipeline in Mexico has risen to 99 after four more injured people died at hospitals.
The Mexican Social Security Institute said Thursday that four victims who were severely burned died between late Wednesday and early Thursday.
The institute continues to treat 11 injured victims, and another 28 are being treated at other hospitals. Many are in extremely poor condition.
The victims were gathering gasoline from an illegal pipeline tap in the central state of Hidalgo on Friday when the gas ignited, littering an alfalfa field with charred bodies.
Wire reports