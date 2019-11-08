Iraq
Rockets hit Iraq base with US troops there
BAGHDAD — A barrage of Katyusha rockets targeted an Iraqi air base that houses American troops south of the city of Mosul on Friday, two security officials said. There was no immediate word of casualties from the attack.
The rocket fire appears to have originated in Mosul and struck the Iraqi army base in Qayyara, about 38 miles south of Mosul, where a U.S.-led coalition is helping Iraqi forces battle remnants of the Islamic State group.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility nor was it clear if any of the rockets struck the base.
Iraq announced victory over IS two years ago, but the extremist group is still active through sleeper cells and frequently mount attacks on Iraqi security forces. Some hard-line Iraqi militias loyal to Iran have recently threatened to carry out attacks against Americans in the country. The U.S. maintains about 5,000 troops in Iraq.
Iran
Magnitude 5.9 quake kills five, injures 300
TEHRAN — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northwestern Iran early Friday, killing at least five people and injuring over 300 others, officials said.
The temblor struck Tark county in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan province at 2:17 a.m., Iran’s seismological center said. The area is around 250 miles northwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Over 40 aftershocks rattled the rural region nestled in the Alborz Mountains, and residents rushed out of their homes in fear. The quake injured at least 312 people, state television reported, though only 13 needed to be hospitalized. It described many of the injuries happening when people fled in panic.
The head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, gave the casualty figures to state television. There were no immediate video or images broadcast from the area. Rescuers have been dispatched to the region, officials said. State TV reported the earthquake destroyed 30 homes at its epicenter.
Turkey
Patrol kills Syrian protester amid truce
IDIL — A Syrian protester was killed after a Turkish military vehicle ran him over Friday as it drove through an angry crowd protesting a joint Turkish-Russian patrol in northeastern Syria, Kurdish forces and a Syria war monitoring group said.
The fatal incident reflects the increasingly complicated political geography in northern Syria in the wake of U.S. decision to pull its troops away from the border and redeploy them further south. The decision earlier this month was followed by a Turkish invasion in northeastern Syria and a series of deals between Turkey and Russia, as well as between the Syrian government in Damascus and U.S. allies, the Kurdish-led forces.
The Turkish Defense ministry said Friday’s joint patrol from the Syrian city of Qamishli city to the town of Derik “has been completed as planned with due care and attention to the safety of our personnel and the public against the provocateurs.” It said the patrols were being supported by drones.
Wire reports