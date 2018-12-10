United Kingdom
Brexit deal in turmoil as vote is postponed
LONDON — Facing almost certain defeat, British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday postponed a vote in Parliament on her Brexit deal, saying she would go back to European Union leaders to seek changes to the agreement.
With EU officials adamant the withdrawal deal is not up for renegotiation, May’s move threw Britain’s Brexit plans into disarray, battered the pound and intensified the country’s political crisis.
Two-and-a-half years after Britain voted to leave the EU, and with departure just over three months away on March 29, the country does not know on what terms it will leave — and whether May will still be Britain’s leader when it does.
In an emergency statement to the House of Commons, May accepted that the divorce deal she struck last month with EU leaders was likely to be rejected “by a significant margin” if the vote were held Tuesday as planned.
May said she would defer the vote so she could seek “assurances” from the EU and bring the deal back to Parliament. She did not set a new date for the vote.
Brazil
Museum details items that survived huge fire
RIO DE JANEIRO — Researchers from Brazil’s National Museum said Monday that they had recovered more than 1,500 pieces from the debris following a massive fire.
The Sept. 2 blaze, which gutted one of the world’s oldest museums, destroyed much of the 20-million-piece collection, and recovering objects from the ashes has been slow.
The items recovered so far include the remains of several pieces, including Brazilian indigenous arrows, a Peruvian vase and a pre-Colombian funeral urn.
In October, researchers recovered skull fragments and a part of the femur belonging to “Luzia,” the name scientist gave to a woman who lived 11,500 years ago. The fossils are among the oldest found in the Americas.
The update on recovery efforts was accompanied by details of a significant donation from Germany for conservation equipment.
Klaus Zillikens, the German consul general to Rio de Janeiro, said his government was committed to the rehabilitation of the museum.
Yemen
Warring sides talk truce for key port
Delegations from Yemen’s warring sides discussed expanding a shaky truce in the key port city of Hodeida on Monday, but neither side appeared ready to agree on initial draft proposals hoped for by the United Nations, which is sponsoring talks while seeking to resume needed aid deliveries by sea.
One draft document obtained by The Associated Press showed an initial 16-point proposal to stop all fighting and have all troops withdraw to the city limits and later outside the province while allowing U.N. oversight and setting up a local, pre-war administration. Representatives from both sides mentioned only preliminary proposals that were not accepted.
Addressing a news conference, U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths struck an optimistic note on progress of the talks. “I hope we will get agreements in the next couple of days on a range of issues,” he said.
Griffiths said earlier he wants to “take Hodeida out of the war,” in hopes that international aid deliveries can be restored through the port and the country can avert famine.
The talks, held in a castle outside Stockholm, have so far focused on implementing a broad prisoner swap between representatives from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government supported by the U.S. and a Saudi-led coalition. They met for a fifth day Monday.
Earlier rebel delegation member Gamal Amer said that his side had rejected a proposal, although it was unclear if it was the same one or if multiple drafts existed. He says only that the rebels had submitted “substantive observations” about it.
Also Monday, a similar draft document circulated, outlining a gradual drawdown of the conflict in the central city of Taiz.
The war has killed tens of thousands and made Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 22 million of its 29 million people in need of aid, according to the U.N. The two sides have for months been locked in a stalemated fight over Hodeida.