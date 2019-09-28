India
Torrential monsoon rains kill 59 in north
LUCKNOW — A heavy spell of retreating monsoon rains has flooded wide areas of northern India, killing dozens of people this past week, an official said Saturday.
Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman of the Disaster Management and Relief Department, said most of the 59 fatalities were caused by house collapses, lightning and drowning in Uttar Pradesh state. They included at least five people dying of snake bites in flooded areas.
The temple city of Varanasi was lashed by 7 inches of rain on Thursday and Friday, flooding the bathing areas of the Ganges River used by thousands of Hindu pilgrims.
Schools were shut Saturday as the downpour caused disruptions in the state capital, Lucknow, and several towns, including Amethi and Hardoi.
Libya
Coast guard: Boat with 50 migrants capsizes
A boat carrying at least 50 Europe-bound migrants capsized Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the U.N. refugee agency and the country’s coast guard said, while an independent support group said another 56 migrants on another boat were “at risk” in the sea.
Coast guard spokesman Ayoub Gassim told The Associated Press that a shipwreck took place off the western city of Misrata, 116 miles east of the capital, Tripoli.
UNHCR said rescue efforts were ongoing Saturday afternoon, and released no details on casualties. Alarm Phone, an independent support group for people crossing the Mediterranean, said a second boat for migrants was in distress, with “about 56 lives at risk.”
China
Pro-democracy rally ends as violence erupts
HONG KONG — A massive pro-democracy rally Saturday in downtown Hong Kong ended early after violence broke out, with police firing tear gas and a water cannon after protesters threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at government buildings.
Police said in a statement that “radical protesters” lobbed gasoline bombs and damaged property outside the government offices, and aimed laser beams at a helicopter, posing “a serious threat to the safety of everyone” in the area.
The violence was a familiar scene that has been repeated since protests for democratic reforms started in early June in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.
It also came three days before a major march is planned on the day China celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party taking power, sparking fears of bloody clashes that could embarrass Beijing.
Organizers said 200,000 to 300,000 people attended Saturday’s rally; police did not immediately give a turnout figure. The rally was called to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2014 Umbrella Movement, in which protesters occupied key thoroughfares in the downtown area for 79 days beginning Sept. 28 to demand direct elections for the city’s leaders but failed to win any government concessions.
Egypt
Security clampdown thwarts fresh protests
CAIRO — Egyptian authorities lifted Saturday some tight security measures in the capital, Cairo, a day after they sealed off the main square and downtown thoroughfares to thwart a possible protest against the country’s president.
The measures were part of a harsh security clampdown following rare demonstrations in several cities last weekend, all of which were broken up by police.
Calls for fresh protests on Friday were largely stifled by the deployment of thousands of police in Cairo’s streets, but there was a small protest of at least three dozen people on el-Waraq island at the northern fringes of the capital, which was quickly dispersed, according to three witnesses.
Security personnel were visible in Cairo’s main streets and squares Saturday but did not prevent normal traffic as in the past days.