Turkey
Opposition win in Istanbul a blow to Erdogan
ISTANBUL — The opposition candidate for mayor of Istanbul celebrated a landmark win Sunday in a closely watched repeat election that ended weeks of political tension and broke the long hold President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party had on leading Turkey's largest city.
"Thank you, Istanbul," Ekrem Imamoglu, 49, said to the tens of thousands of people who gathered to mark his victory after unofficial results showed he won a clear majority of the vote.
The governing party's candidate, former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, conceded moments after returns showed him trailing well behind Imamoglu, 54% to 45%. Imamoglu increased his lead from a March mayoral election by hundreds of thousands of votes.
Erdogan congratulated Imamoglu in a tweet. Analysts noted the president, who is grappling with an economic downturn and several international crises, could limit the mayor's power or undermine Imamoglu's authority in other ways.
Imamoglu narrowly won an earlier mayoral election on March 31, but Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, AKP, challenged the vote over alleged irregularities. He spent 18 days in office before Turkey's electoral board annulled the results after weeks of partial recounts.
Germany
Gay prisoners of Buchenwald remembered at Nazi camp site
BERLIN — A ceremony has been held at the former site of Germany's Buchenwald concentration camp to remember people imprisoned there because they were thought to be gay.
The commemoration on Sunday was part of events in the nearby town of Weimar for Christopher Street Day, Germany's LGBT pride observance.
About 50 people marched through the grounds of the Buchenwald Memorial holding a rainbow flag and placed flowers at a marker for 650 camp prisoners who were assigned uniforms with pink triangles between 1937 and 1945.
Nazi Germany forced people to wear pink triangles to identify them as gay. Many of the prisoners lost their lives at Buchenwald, but how many is unknown.
Ethiopia
Officials: military chief killed, regional coup failed
ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia's military chief was shot to death by his bodyguard amid a failed coup attempt against a regional government north of the capital, Addis Ababa, the prime minister said Sunday.
The abortive coup Saturday in the Amhara region was led by a high-ranking military officer and others in the armed forces, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who addressed the nation on state TV at 2 a.m. while wearing fatigues.
The soldiers attacked a building where a meeting of regional officials was taking place, said Nigussu Tilahun, a spokesman for the prime minister. The regional governor and an adviser were killed, while the attorney general was wounded, he said.
Not long after afterward, army chief Gen. Seare Mekonnen who assassinated at his home in Addis Ababa, and a retired army general visiting him was also killed, the spokesman said.
The attack in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, was led by a renegade brigadier who had recently been pardoned by the prime minister after being jailed by the previous government, authorities said. Most of the perpetrators were captured, and others were being hunted down, the spokesman said.
The attempted coup was the latest challenge to Abiy, who was elected last year.