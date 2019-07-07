BRITAIN
Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant
LONDON — Stevie Wonder surprised concertgoers in London Saturday night by announcing that he will take a break from performing so that he can receive a kidney transplant this fall.
The 69-year-old music legend made the announcement after performing “Superstition” at the end of a packed British Summer Time concert in London’s Hyde Park.
He said he was speaking out to quell rumors and sought to reassure fans that he would be OK.
“I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break,” he said. “I’m having surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.”
SPAIN
3 runners gored in running of bulls
PAMPLONA — Five people were hospitalized after the opening bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona, including two Americans and a Spaniard who were gored by bulls, officials in the northern Spanish city said Sunday.
A 46-year old man from San Francisco was gored in the neck in the city’s bullring, at the end of the 930-yard course. His injuries required surgery, the regional government reported.
A 23-year old man from Florence, Kentucky and a 40-year-old Spanish man were both gored in the thigh. Two young Spanish men sustained head injuries.
GERMANY
US bomb from WWII defused after mass evacuation
FRANKFURT — A 1,100-pound World War II bomb was defused near the Frankfurt headquarters of the European Central Bank hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding district Sunday.
City officials called on about 16,500 people to leave their homes in the Ostend area east of downtown Frankfurt on Sunday morning before emergency workers tackled the American bomb, which was found during construction work last month.
More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale precautionary evacuations such as the one on Sunday.
AFGHANISTAN
Officials say car bomb kills 12, wounds scores
KABUL — The Taliban carried out a devastating suicide car bombing in central Afghanistan Sunday that killed 12 people and wounded over 150 others, said Afghan officials.
The attack came as an all-Afghan peace conference, which includes the Taliban, was underway Sunday in Doha in an effort to end the country’s relentless wars.
A provincial council member, Hasan Raza Yousafi, said the car bomb exploded nearby an intelligence department compound in Ghazni, the capital of the province of the same name. The dead included eight security personnel, he said. Many of the wounded were students of a nearby high school, said the provincial health department chief, Zahir Shah Nekmal.
MALTA
Gov’t OK’s transfer of 65 migrants from German ship
Malta’s government has agreed to help 65 rescued migrants by transferring them from a German-operated rescue boat to a Maltese military vessel that will take them to a Maltese port.
Malta announced the decision on Sunday afternoon after talks with the European Commission and the German government, while the rescue ship Alan Kurdi was waiting for permission to enter Malta’s territorial waters.
The Maltese government said in a statement that “all the rescued persons on board will be immediately relocated to other European Union member states. None of the said immigrants will remain in Malta as this case was not under the responsibility of the Maltese authorities.”
BRAZIL
President hit for cool reaction to singer’s death
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Jair Bolsonaro came under fire Sunday for a lukewarm response to the death of a Brazilian cultural icon, João Gilberto, one of the fathers of bossa nova music, which gained worldwide popularity in the 1960s.
Impassioned tributes to Gilberto rocketed around Brazilian media, social and conventional, following his death on Saturday. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, told reporters that Gilberto was “a known person. Condolences to the family, OK?”
Brazilian singer Leoni tweeted that Bolsonaro “doesn’t have a clue of the importance of sophistication of João Gilberto.” Leftist lawmaker Marcelo Freixo tweeted, “Today we lost the true Brazilian legend,” a snippy allusion to the term Bolsonaro’s supporters use for the president.
The Associated Press