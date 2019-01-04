Russia
A U.S. corporate security executive and former Marine who has been jailed in Moscow on spying charges has spent more than a decade cultivating friends and contacts in Russia, both virtual and real.
Paul Whelan sought out friends throughout the country, most often through a social networking site that is similar to Facebook and popular largely in Russia. Several told The Associated Press that the American never seemed sinister, merely someone who was interested in Russia and wanted to be pen pals.
Whelan was arrested Dec. 28 while on a two-week visit to the country and has been charged with espionage. The Russian government has so far given no details about the allegations against him, but a close look at his social media history suggests why he might have come to the attention of the Russian security services, regardless of his motives.
He has collected dozens of contacts on the social media site, nearly all of them men, many of whom have at least some connection to the military.
Poland
WARSAW — A fire broke out at an “Escape Room” game location in northern Poland on Friday, killing five 15-year-old girls and injuring a man, authorities said.
Police said the dead were found after firefighters put out the blaze, which began around 5 p.m. at an “Escape Room” venue in Koszalin. Highly popular with teenagers across Poland, the “Escape Room” game has players locked inside a room or building and they must find clues that help them get out.
Spokesman for regional firefighters, Tomasz Kubiak, said the bodies were found in a room that was near the fire but was not hit by it.
The Polish state news agency PAP said it had learned unofficially that the girls died from carbon monoxide asphyxiation.
Brazil
SAO PAULO — Brazil is open to hosting a U.S. military base to counter Russian influence in the region, the South American country’s new far-right president said.
Jair Bolsonaro, who took office on Tuesday, is a fan of U.S. President Trump and a fierce critic of Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
In the interview to the SBT network Thursday night, Bolsonaro said he is worried about Russia’s closeness with Venezuela. In December, the two countries held a joint training mission in Venezuela that was criticized by U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“My approximation with the United States is economic, but it could also be warlike,” said Bolsonaro, adding the base would be “symbolic” since American military power can reach any part of the globe.
Iraq
BAGHDAD — A fire at a women’s shelter in Baghdad killed several lodgers Friday, according to police, who gave conflicting accounts of the tragedy.
Baghdad Police Lt. Col. Mohammed Jihad, briefing reporters outside the shelter, called it a “group suicide” caused by women rioting in the shelter. He said several women were suffering from a “deteriorating mental state” and rioted, resulting in the fire that killed six women.
But another officer at the Rusafa police district, where the shelter is, said the fire started in the kitchen after lodgers got into a fight. The officer, who asked that his name be withheld in line with police regulations, said two women died from stab wounds, and seven perished in the fire.
Wire reports