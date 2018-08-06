Italy
Gas truck explodes on highway; 2 dead, scores hurt
MILAN — A tanker truck carrying a highly flammable gas exploded Monday after rear-ending a stopped truck on a crowded highway near the northern Italian city of Bologna. At least two people were killed, up to 70 injured and part of the raised expressway collapsed in the fireball.
Police said the accident and subsequent fire and explosion injured between 60 and 70 people, some with severe burns. It also shut down a highway north of the city that is a key route between northern Italy and the Adriatic Coast and other points south, including Florence and Rome, the capital.
A police video showed the tanker failing to slow down quick enough and plowing into the rear of a truck stopped in traffic, with flames exploding on impact. Another truck appeared to hit the tanker from behind. After an unspecified time lapse, during which the highway was cleared of most other vehicles, the truck erupted in a second, enormous explosion that spanned eight lanes of the highway and beyond.
Italian prosecutors said the tanker was filled with propane.
Firefighters said the extreme heat of the flames caused the raised roadway to collapse, sending a heat explosion that incinerated dozens of automobiles on new car lots nearby.
Mexico
Arrests made in killings of 11 at home in Juarez
MEXICO CITY — Police in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez have arrested eight people suspected in connection with the recent killing of 11 people at a home in the northern border city across from El Paso, Texas.
The Juarez city government said Monday in a statement that the eight suspects were arrested for drug crimes. But it added that they are believed to be implicated in the Aug. 3 killings.
Nearly 100 state security agents were deployed to the border city after the mass killing to reinforce local security.
Authorities have previously speculated that the killings could have been the result of a dispute between criminal gangs.
Brazil
Officials rush to thwart measles outbreak from Venezuelans
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian health workers on Monday moved to stem an outbreak of measles being brought by Venezuelans, many famished and sick, who have fled their homeland amid economic and political turmoil.
The initiative follows a measles outbreak that has affected more than 1,000 people and killed five children, coming shortly after the disease was eradicated in 2016.
The measles cases are mostly concentrated in the northern states of Amazonas and Roraima, where thousands of Venezuelan refugees are crossing the border and trying to rebuild their lives. Many are sick and haven't been immunized, as their country's health system is in crisis.
Brazil, which is slightly larger than the continental U.S. and includes large swaths of jungle, has experienced several types of outbreaks in recent years. In 2016, the country was at the center of an international outbreak of the Zika virus. Last year, authorities launched a big campaign against yellow fever, which spiked after several years of relatively low numbers of cases.
In the state of Rio de Janeiro, 14 cases have been confirmed.