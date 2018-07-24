LAOS
Flooding from dam leaves 100s missing
Massive flooding from a South Korean-constructed hydroelectric dam left several people dead and hundreds missing, state media said Tuesday. Rescue efforts were underway as top government officials rushed to the site and public appeals were launched for aid.
The official Lao news agency KPL said part of the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam in southeastern Attapeu province collapsed Monday evening, releasing large amounts of water that swept away houses, flooded villages and made more than 6,600 people homeless.
The website of the state-run Vientiane Times newspaper said two people were confirmed dead and the government had declared the area a disaster zone.
BRITAIN
Fifth arrest in acid
attack on 3-year-old
LONDON — British police have arrested a fifth man in a suspected acid attack on a 3-year-old boy.
West Mercia police said Tuesday that a 41-year-old has been detained over alleged conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
The boy was attacked at a shopping center in Worcester in western England and treated overnight in a hospital for severe burns to his arm and face. Officials say the long-term health implications of his injuries are not yet clear.
Police say the boy was deliberately targeted. There has been no explanation of a possible motive.
MIDDLE EAST
US peace plan called ‘dead upon arrival’
UNITED NATIONS — The Trump administration’s long-awaited plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace is “dead upon arrival,” the Palestinian U.N. ambassador said Tuesday.
Riyad Mansour told reporters that after President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6, the United States “lost the qualification to be the only party to supervise the political process.”
Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt, who have been drafting the administration’s plan, told the Arabic language Al-Quds newspaper last month that they will present it soon, with or without input from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
MEXICO
2nd journalist
for news site slain
MEXICO CITY — An online news site based in the beachside community of Playa del Carmen said its director was shot to death Tuesday, the second journalist for the Mexican news site slain in less than a month.
Playa News Aqui y Ahora said Ruben Pat Cahuich was killed on a street in the resort town on Mexico’s Caribbean coast that has been hit by violence.
In late June, a gunman killed Playa News police reporter Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib in a bar.
CONGO
Gov’t confirms end
to Ebola outbreak
KINSHASA — Congo’s latest outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus is over, the health ministry said Tuesday, after a speedy response to limit its spread in remote rural areas and a city of more than 1 million people.
Health experts said the use of a still-experimental vaccine on more than 3,300 people was a major factor in containing the outbreak, Congo’s ninth since identified in 1976.
There were 54 Ebola cases, including 33 deaths, in the outbreak that was declared in early May .
BRITAIN
‘Titanic’ director backs ship items bid
LONDON — Filmmaker James Cameron and Titanic discoverer Robert Ballard are backing a bid by a group of British museums to acquire a collection of 5,500 artifacts from the sunken vessel.
The campaign announced Tuesday aims to raise $20 million to buy the items from a private American company that salvaged them from the wreck.
The director of the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic” said there are concerns that the collection will be broken up because that company has filed for bankruptcy.