Mexico
President blames state, local police for crime surge
MEXICO CITY — In his final state of the union address Monday, outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto blamed surging violent crime in Mexico on the inability of state and local police to handle the smaller gangs that emerged following the capture of cartel leaders.
Peña Nieto, who leaves office with historically low approval ratings, sidestepped blame for poor economic growth and rising debt during his six-year term, and he warned Mexicans not to turn to a foreign policy of “indifference.”
His successor, left-leaning Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who takes office Dec. 1, has pledged to refrain from any kind of intervention in the affairs of other countries, in contrast to Peña Nieto, who has sought out solutions to Venezuela’s economic and political crisis. Non-intervention was a bedrock of Mexico’s foreign policy before 2000.
“Don’t confuse non-intervention with indifference to what is happening in the world,” Peña Nieto warned.
Peña Nieto said he is proudest of the broad reforms early in his administration that revamped the oil industry, education, telecommunications and other sectors.
Myanmar
Court sentences Reuters reporters to 7 years in jail
YANGON — A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday on charges of illegal possession of official documents, a ruling met with international condemnation that will add to outrage over the military’s human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been reporting on the brutal crackdown on the Rohingya when they were arrested and charged with violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, punishable by up to 14 years in prison. They had pleaded not guilty, contending that they were framed by police.
The case has drawn worldwide attention as an example of how democratic reforms in long-isolated Myanmar have stalled under the civilian government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, which took power in 2016.
Though the military, which ruled the country for a half-century, maintains control of several key ministries, Suu Kyi’s rise to government had raised hopes for an accelerated transition to full democracy and her stance on the Rohingya crisis has disappointed many former admirers.
The Netherlands
Suspect in stabbing of Americans believes Dutch insult Islam
THE HAGUE — An Afghan asylum-seeker accused of stabbing two Americans in Amsterdam believes that Islam is insulted in the Netherlands, Dutch prosecutors said Monday, giving the first indication of why they think a “terrorist motive” was behind the attack.
The 19-year-old suspect is accused of stabbing the 38-year-old tourists Friday in an unprovoked attack after he arrived at Amsterdam’s Central Station on an international train.
The American men were not targeted because of their nationality, which the alleged attacker did not know, prosecutors said. The suspect’s grievance was with the European country where the assault took place, they said in a written statement.
Earlier Monday, German authorities said the man had applied for asylum in Germany and was not considered a security threat there.
The prosecutors added that there was so far no indication the suspect, identified as Jawed S. under Dutch privacy rules, was working with anyone else.
Police shot him after the stabbings, and he remains in a hospital. An investigating judge held a closed-door hearing there Monday and ordered him held for two more weeks on suspicion of assaulting the Americans “with a terrorist motive.”
Venezuela
Maduro buys gold to boost savings amid five-digit inflation
CARACAS — President Nicolas Maduro said he is investing part of his personal savings in a gold-backed certificate as part of a much-questioned plan to crush hyperinflation and reactivate Venezuela’s moribund economy.
Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were the first in line at the central bank in downtown Caracas on Monday as it began selling the certificates.
He said he spent 350 bolivars — or about $6 at the recently devalued official exchange rate — acquiring the certificate, which functions like a fixed-term deposit that matures in a year and is supposedly backed by a 1.5 gram piece of gold held with the monetary authority.
“If I had a little more savings in bolivars I would have invested more,” Maduro said as cameras were rolling during his televised visit to the central bank. “Cilia had a little more than me, so she bought her certificate for a little ingot of 2.5 grams.”
In a country where five-digit inflation has all but destroyed savings it remains unclear how many Venezuelans will take up the government’s offer.
A few hours after Maduro left, the central bank’s main atrium — the only place where the certificates are being sold for now — was desolate, with only a handful of prospective buyers inquiring about the documentation required to make a purchase.
Uganda
Opposition pop star says soldiers beat, tortured him
KAMPALA — Ugandan soldiers beat up pop star-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine and squeezed his genitals until he passed out, he charged on Monday, three days after he departed for the United States for medical care for the injuries he allegedly sustained while in detention.
Soldiers “violated me as if they were beasts,” said Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, in his first public statement since his arrest on Aug. 14 for his alleged role in an incident in which the president’s motorcade was pelted with stones.
“They wrapped me in a thick piece of cloth and bundled me into a vehicle,” he said. “Those guys did to me unspeakable things in that vehicle! They pulled my manhood and squeezed my testicles while punching me with objects I didn’t see.”
A doctor later told him that one of his “kidneys ... had been damaged during the assault.”
Ssentamu’s driver was killed in the violence the followed the alleged attack on the president’s convoy, allegedly by government forces. Ssentamu said he believes he survived an assassination attempt.
The allegations of torture will increase pressure on the government to arrest the alleged perpetrators. Rights groups and the speaker of Uganda’s parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, have urged President Yoweri Museveni to arrest the suspects and present them in court.
The military has denied the allegations of torture.