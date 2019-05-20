France
Eiffel Tower climber persuaded to come down after several hours
PARIS — The Eiffel Tower was evacuated and closed down Monday after a man scaled nearly to the top of the Paris monument and refused to come down for several hours.
Members of a special firefighter climbing unit and police negotiators eventually persuaded the man to surrender, a Paris police official said. The official said the man was “under control and out of danger” Monday night.
Managers said the tower would reopen Tuesday morning as usual and promised to reimburse people with reserved tickets whose visits were thwarted.
Security agents spotted the man climbing up from the second floor in the early afternoon, triggering an operation to evacuate the 2,500 visitors on the monument, the tower management company said. That included people dining on the second level.
The man eventually stopped his climb just below the third level, which is the highest level of the 1,063-foot tower, and stayed there. His motives remained unclear, and authorities declined to give details about his identity.
Cuba
Independent think tank says it is closing under pressure
HAVANA — One of the nation’s only independent think tanks says it is closing because of pressure from unnamed powerful institutions on and off the communist island.
Cuba Posible was founded in 2014 with the aim of publishing work by analysts and intellectuals who wanted gradual reform in Cuba and didn’t subscribe to the push for regime change promoted by U.S.-backed dissidents.
Its founders were harshly criticized online by government-allied forces who described them as a foreign-backed third column seeking government overthrow by other means.
While the group’s founders and members never publicly discussed other forms of pressure, the Cuban state employs a wide range of tactics including threats and harassment against perceived government opponents.
The think tank says its founders were targeted by “all the mechanics and methods of powerful institutions.”
Syria
IS says it bombed convoy of American-backed forces
A spokesman for a U.S.-backed force in Syria says a suicide bomber from the Islamic State extremist group detonated his explosives on a road in northern Syria, targeting a joint convoy belonging to the force and the U.S.-led anti-IS coalition.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said Monday’s attack near the town of Shaddadeh caused material damage but no casualties. IS claimed responsibility and said the blast killed or wounded eight people in the convoy.
There was no immediate comment by the U.S. military or anti-IS coalition.
Bali tweeted that the attack was an attempt by IS to disrupt the campaign to root out IS sleeper cells that are staging attacks in Syria despite their group’s territorial defeat earlier this year.