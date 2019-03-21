Britain
Europe offers UK little more time for Brexit
Worn down by three years of indecision in London, European Union leaders grudgingly offered the U.K. more time Thursday to ease itself out of the bloc, delaying by several weeks — but not eliminating — the threat of a chaotic British exit.
After a meeting that stretched into evening, the bloc said Britain could postpone its March 29 departure to May 22 — if the U.K. Parliament approves Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal with the bloc next week.
If the twice-rejected deal is thrown out again, the bloc says Britain has until April 12 to “indicate a way forward.”
Italy
Italian citizenship urged for 13-year-old boy hero
MILAN — The leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement called Thursday to award speedy citizenship to a 13-year-old Egyptian boy hailed as a hero for being the first to alert police that he and scores of his middle school classmates had been abducted by their bus driver.
Ramy Shehata “put his life at risk to save that of his classmates,” Luigi Di Maio said on Facebook, adding that he would ask Italy’s premier to confer citizenship for special merit.
The 13-year-old is credited with helping save his classmates by calling authorities on a phone that was concealed after the driver ordered their devices collected and tied up their gym teachers.
Brazil
Ex-President arrested on corruption charges
RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was arrested Thursday on corruption charges, a dramatic development in a sprawling graft probe that has roiled Latin America’s largest nation and shows no sign of slowing.
Judge Marcelo Bretas issued an arrest order for the ex-president as well as former Cabinet minister and Temer ally Moreira Franco and eight others.
According to the prosecutors, construction company Engevix paid Temer bribes in exchange for a contract to build a nuclear power plant in the city of Angra dos Reis in the southern part of Rio de Janeiro state.
Venezuela
Opposition aide seized; US officials protesting
CARACAS — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s top aide was taken away in the middle of the night by masked intelligence agents who broke down his door early Thursday, drawing condemnation from the United States and other countries pushing to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
Washington demanded the immediate release of Guaido chief of staff Roberto Marrero.
Marrero was detained as part of an operation against a “terrorist” cell, Interior Minister Nestor Luis Reverol said. Weapons were confiscated from Marrero and a bodyguard was also arrested, according to Reverol.
China
Explosion in chemical plant kills at least 44
BEIJING — The local government said Friday the death toll in an explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China was at 44, with another 90 seriously injured.
Thursday’s blast at the Tianjiayi Chemical plant in the city of Yancheng is China’s worst industrial accident in years, with nearly 1,000 area residents moved to safety as of Friday as a precaution against leaks and additional explosions.
Wire reports