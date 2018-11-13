FRANCE
France recalls horror of ‘15 attacks, foils plots
PARIS — France’s security services have foiled six terror attacks this year, the interior minister said Tuesday as the country marked three years since gun and bomb attacks in Paris killed 130 people.
Christophe Castaner said the most recent thwarted plot involved far-right extremists detained last week on suspicion of targeting President Emmanuel Macron.
Three years after Islamic extremists slaughtered concert-goers at the Bataclan venue and other Paris sites on Nov. 13, 2015, the terror threat to France remains high but has “changed shape,” with the Islamic State group weakened and counterterrorism efforts strengthened, the minister said.
“Nearly every week” security services “intervene on the ground to neutralize risks” and their work is dissuasive to potential attackers who “know that we keep watch, that we hear,” Castaner added.
SWITZERLAND
‘Pink Legacy’ diamond sells for $50M plus
GENEVA— Christie’s sold the “Pink Legacy” diamond at auction Tuesday for more than $50 million including fees, saying it’s a new world record price per carat for a pink diamond.
Christie’s said that renowned jeweler Harry Winston was the buyer. The auction house had expected to fetch $30 million to $50 million for the nearly 19-carat, rectangular-cut stone, the largest fancy vivid pink diamond that it has ever put under the hammer.
It was the standout offering at Christie’s fall jewelry auction in Geneva. The standing-room only ballroom broke into applause after the auctioneer struck down a hammer price of $44.5 million.
The stone once belonged to the Oppenheimer diamond family, and Christie’s says it’s among the most chemically pure gems.
ISRAEL
Einstein letter gets almost $40,000
JERUSALEM — A handwritten letter written by Albert Einstein warning of the dangers of growing nationalism and anti-Semitism years before the Nazis rose to power has been sold for nearly $40,000.
The Kedem Auction House says the previously unknown letter, brought forward by an anonymous collector, fetched $39,360 in bidding in Jerusalem on Tuesday night.
Einstein wrote the letter to his sister after going into hiding in 1922 following the assassination of Germany’s Jewish foreign minister by right-wing extremists.
“Here are brewing economically and politically dark times, so I’m happy to be able to get away from everything,” he wrote.
NORWAY
Officials: Russia jammed GPS signal during drill
HELSINKI — The Norwegian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Russian forces in the Arctic disturbed GPS location signals during a recent large NATO drill in Norway.
The ministry said that Norway’s Foreign Ministry earlier had raised the issue with Russian authorities.
In an email Tuesday to The Associated Press, the ministry said it “was aware that that jamming has been recorded between Oct. 16 and Nov. 7 from the Russian forces” on the Arctic Kola peninsula.
NATO’s huge exercise Trident Juncture that included soldiers from 31 countries, was staged in Norway from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. Finland and Sweden, which aren’t NATO members, also took part in the drill.
BRITAIN
Irish officials looking into ‘unusual activity’
LONDON — Irish aviation officials are investigating reports of bright lights moving quickly in the skies over Ireland.
The Irish Aviation Authority said Tuesday it was looking into “reports from a small number of aircraft” about what was called “unusual air activity” on Friday.
“The report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process,” the authority said in a statement.
Press reports indicate the bright lights were seen Friday morning by pilots from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.
The airlines did not immediately respond to request for comments.
