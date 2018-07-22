Poland
March honors Jews, activist who despaired
WARSAW — Israel’s ambassador to Poland joined hundreds of Warsaw residents Sunday in recalling the first mass deportations of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto and in honoring a Jewish activist who took his own life while despairing over the world’s indifference to the Holocaust.
The March of Remembrance began at Umschlagplatz Memorial, where forces of Nazi Germany occupying Poland started in July 1942 putting Jews on trains to the Treblinka death camp. Some 300,000 Jews were sent to their deaths that way.
In April 1943, young Jews took up arms against the Jewish ghetto’s liquidation but were crushed by German troops, who then raised the ghetto to the ground.
Marches have been held by the Jewish History Institute each year since 2012 in memory of Warsaw’s Jewish community, which was Europe’s largest before World War II.
This year’s event was dedicated to Szmul Zygielbojm, who killed himself in London in 1943 after the fall of the ghetto.
Afghanistan
Suicide bombing
in Kabul kills 14
KABUL — A suicide bomber carried out an attack near the Kabul airport Sunday, killing 14 people and narrowly missing Afghanistan’s vice president, who was returning home after living in Turkey for over a year, security officials said.
The blast occurred shortly after the convoy of the controversial vice president had just left the airport, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.
Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former Uzbek warlord, and his entourage were unharmed, said Danish.
Israel
Gays on strike over exclusion from law
TEL AVIV — Tens of thousands of Israeli LGBT advocates and their supporters went on strike across the country Sunday, protesting the exclusion of gay men from a recently passed surrogacy law.
The community is outraged that after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to pass legislation supporting surrogacy for gay fathers, then voted against it, apparently under pressure from his ultra-Orthodox Jewish coalition partners.
Protesters marched in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities on Sunday, waving rainbow flags and briefly blocking a major highway.
Tel Aviv’s central Rabin Square was packed with tens of thousands of people for the main demonstration Sunday night.
United Kingdom
Police think boy, 3, was attacked with acid
LONDON — A 3-year-old boy suffered severe burns on his face and arm during a suspected acid attack in England that investigators think was deliberate, police said Sunday.
West Mercia police Superintendent Mark Travis said police were working to identify the substance that burned the child Saturday at a discount store in Worcester.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. Three others were being sought for questioning .
Iran
Moderate and light quakes injure 150
TEHRAN — Iran was jolted by a series of moderate and light earthquakes on Sunday, including a 5.9 magnitude temblor in a mountainous western region in which officials said some 150 people were injured. No fatalities were reported.