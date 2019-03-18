Russia
Putin salutes Crimea’s 5-year-old annexation
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin led thousands to chant “Russia!” on a visit Monday to Crimea marking the fifth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine, as NATO and the European Union once again strongly condemned the land grab by Russia.
Speaking at an outdoor concert in Crimea’s regional capital of Simferopol, the Russian leader hailed Crimea’s residents, likening them to the Red Army soldiers of World War II.
“Russia has taken you into its fold with delight and joy,” he told the crowd. “We will fulfill all of our goals ... because we are together now.”
Putin began his trip by attending the launch of new power plants in Crimea, part of Moscow’s efforts to upgrade the region’s infrastructure. Ukraine has cut off energy supplies to the peninsula and blocked shipments of Crimea-bound cargo via its territory after Moscow annexed the region in 2014.
Great Britain
PM’s bid for 3rd vote halted on Brexit deal
LONDON — The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons dealt a potentially fatal blow to Prime Minister Theresa May’s ailing Brexit deal on Monday, saying the government couldn’t keep asking lawmakers to vote on the same deal they have already rejected twice.
The government intended to try a third time to get lawmakers to back the deal, ideally before May joins EU leaders Thursday at a Brussels summit where she is set to ask the bloc to postpone Britain’s departure.
Speaker John Bercow scuttled May’s plan, saying that centuries-old parliamentary rules prevent “the same proposition or substantially the same proposition” from being brought back repeatedly for votes in a session of Parliament.
He said a new motion would have to be “fundamentally different. Not different in terms of wording, but different in terms of substance.”
The ruling caused uproar on the government side of the House of Commons.
By law, the U.K. will leave the EU on March 29, deal or no deal, unless it secures a delay from the bloc. Withdrawing without a deal could mean huge disruption for businesses and people in the U.K. and the 27 remaining EU countries.
The Netherlands
Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram
UTRECHT — A gunman killed three people and wounded five during a mid-morning tram ride Monday in the Dutch city of Utrecht, raising the specter of another extremist attack only days after the murderous rampage in New Zealand.
Authorities seized a Turkish-born suspect after a manhunt that convulsed the historic city of nearly 350,000 people for most of the day.
As night set in, three victims lay in critical condition, and the motive for the bloodshed remained under investigation. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said authorities were trying to determine whether the attack had “terror motives.”
Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said the suspect, identified as Gokmen Tanis, 37, was known to justice authorities and had a criminal record, but would not elaborate. Police said they also detained another man on suspicion of involvement but released no details.
The shooting came three days after 50 people were killed when an immigrant-hating white supremacist opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during Friday prayers. There was no immediate indication of any link between the two events.
Mali
6 army soldiers dead; vehicles hit explosives
BAMAKO — Two Malian army vehicles hit explosive devices in the central Mopti region on Tuesday, killing at least six soldiers, the army said.
Mali’s army posted on Twitter that two of the soldiers were in a vehicle near Dialoube and the other four were in a vehicle that hit an explosive device around Hombori.
Dialoube was occupied by jihadist groups in 2016 and liberated by army troops the next year. However, jihadist groups linked to al-Qaida remain active near the village and regularly stage attacks against troops.
Intercommunal conflict has exacerbated the instability in central Mali. Some ethnic groups, such as the Fulani, have been accused of supporting extremists, while other groups are thought to be loyal to the army.
A U.N. security official earlier had said earlier Tuesday that seven soldiers died in the explosions.
France
Yellow vest protests in Paris after riots
PARIS — France’s prime minister announced a ban Monday on yellow vest protests along the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris and in two other cities following riots on Saturday that left luxury stores ransacked and charred from arson fires.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the ban will apply for an unspecified period in the neighborhoods that have been “the most impacted” in the cities of Paris, Bordeaux and Toulouse, where repeated destruction has occurred since the yellow vest protest movement began in November.
Philippe announced the measures following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.