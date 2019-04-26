Russia
hghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
VLADIVOSTOK — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boarded his private train Friday and headed back to Pyongyang after directing some harsh criticism at Washington during his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the U.S. negotiated in “bad faith” when he met with President Trump in Hanoi two months ago.
Kim left about 4½ hours earlier than planned, Russian news agencies reported.
It was not immediately known why he decided to return from Vladivostok early. Putin, who indicated he may be interested in playing a bigger role in breaking North Korea’s standoff with Washington, had already left for a two-day meeting in Beijing.
Mozambique
hghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
The second powerful cyclone to rip into Mozambique in just six weeks stunned residents Friday in a region where such storms had not been recorded in the modern era. Three deaths were reported from Cyclone Kenneth, and the U.N. warned of “massive flooding” ahead.
Kenneth had maximum sustained winds of 136 mph, equal to a Category 4 hurricane, before it made landfall Thursday evening in far northern Mozambique, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.
It was the first time in recorded history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season, the U.N. said.
More worryingly, the storm’s remnants in the next 10 days could dump twice as much rain as Cyclone Idai did on central Mozambique last month, World Food Program spokesman Herve Verhoosel said. Idai killed more than 600 people and displaced scores of thousands.
Mexico
hghghghghghghghgh hghghghghghghghgh
TAPACHULA — Hours after a mass escape from an immigration detention center in southern Mexico, throngs of detained migrants raised their fists in the air Friday and chanted “We want food! We want out!”
It was the largest mass escape from a Mexican immigration center in memory and the latest example of how the government has become overloaded by a flood of Central American, Cuban and Haitian immigrants.
Residents of Tapachula, a city on Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala, reported seeing hundreds of migrants running through the streets late Thursday, some only half dressed, some cramming themselves into passing minivans to escape.
Unarmed immigration agents were simply unable to stop the migrants from fleeing, federal authorities said.
Wire reports