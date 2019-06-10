Vatican City
Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican issued an official document Monday rejecting the idea that people can choose or change their genders and insisting on the sexual "complementarity" of men and women to make babies.
The document, published during LGBT Pride Month, was immediately denounced by LGBT Catholics as contributing to bigotry and violence against gay and transgender people. Advocacy group New Ways Ministry said it would further confuse individuals questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation and at risk of self-harm.
The text, "Male and Female He Created Them," was intended to help Catholic teachers, parents, students and clergy address what the Vatican's Congregation for Catholic Education called an "educational crisis" in the field of sex education.
It called for a "path of dialogue" and listening on the issue of "gender theory" in education. But even priestly advocates for LGBT Catholics noted that the text appeared to have relied entirely on previous papal pronouncements, Vatican documents and philosophers and theologians.
Francis DeBernardo, head of New Ways Ministry, said such concepts are outdated, misinformed and ignore contemporary science on factors beyond visible genitalia that determine gender.
He said the Catholic Church should encourage this process of discovery, saying it's "a process by which individuals discover the wonderful way that God has created them."
France
Victims of World War II massacre remembered
ORADOUR-SUR-GLANE — France remembered 642 people killed in the small village of Oradour-sur-Glane 75 years ago Monday, the biggest massacre of civilians by Nazi troops during Germany's World War II occupation of France.
Genevieve Darrieussecq, a junior armed forces minister, presided over ceremonies at the site near Limoges in central France. A Mass, wreath-laying ceremonies and a march through the village were organized to remember the tragedy on June 10, 1944.
Though the massacre occurred four days after the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy, the killings were believed to have been ordered in retaliation for the kidnapping of a German soldier by the French Resistance.
Troops from the fanatical SS "Das Reich" division were responsible for the killings, herding hundreds of civilians into barns and a church and setting the town on fire.
A new village has been built but the old town's ruins have been left untouched as a testimony to Nazi horrors.
Michael Roth, Germany's deputy foreign minister for European affairs, said the massacre represents "unimaginable inhumanity and cruelty."
Iran
Official: US cannot 'expect to stay safe'
TEHRAN — Iran's foreign minister warned the U.S. on Monday that it "cannot expect to stay safe" after launching what he described as an economic war against Tehran, taking a hard-line stance amid a visit by Germany's top diplomat seeking to defuse tensions.
A stern-faced Mohammad Javad Zarif offered a series of threats over the ongoing tensions gripping the Persian Gulf. The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump's decision over a year ago to withdraw America from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Trump also reinstated tough sanctions on Iran, targeting its oil sector.
"Mr. Trump himself has announced that the U.S. has launched an economic war against Iran," Zarif said. "The only solution for reducing tensions in this region is stopping that economic war."
Zarif also warned: "Whoever starts a war with us will not be the one who finishes it."
Zarif's ramped up rhetoric marked a sharp departure for the U.S.-educated diplomat and signals that Iran is taking a harder line toward the West. His public threats, which came during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, were striking because Zarif was the one who helped secure the nuclear deal, alongside the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani. However, he does not make the decision on whether to go to war. That is left to the supreme leader.
Mali
Assailants raid village, killing at least 95 people
BAMAKO, Mali — Assailants raided a central Mali village early Monday, killing at least 95 people in the latest massacre in a growing ethnic conflict that has been enflamed by Islamic extremists, government officials said.
Nineteen people were missing after the ethnic Dogon village of Sobame Da was attacked around 3 a.m., said Interior Security Ministry spokesman Amadou Sangho. Homes were burned and animals slaughtered, the government said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though tensions have been high since a Dogon militia was accused of carrying out a massacre in an ethnic Peuhl village in March that left at least 157 dead. It was the conflict's deadliest attack yet.
The killings highlight the Malian security forces' inability to contain the spreading violence, which has been blamed on extremist fighters linked to the Islamic State organization and al-Qaida and the growing danger of frightened communities arming themselves.
Mali has long battled Islamic extremism in its far north, with a French-led military intervention dispersing jihadists from the region's major towns. The extremists have infiltrated communities much further south in recent years, stoking animosity between ethnic groups in the region with a much larger population.
China
Extradition bill pushes Hong Kong to a political crisis
HONG KONG — A highly controversial legislative measure in Hong Kong that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China has pushed the former British colony to its biggest political crisis in years.
A march to protest the measure drew hundreds of thousands of people to the streets Sunday and stretched into Monday, with critics of the bill viewing the changes as part of a steady erosion of their civil liberties.
While Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the legislation will help the semi-autonomous Chinese territory protect human rights, opponents say the changes would significantly compromise its legal independence, long viewed as one of its key distinctions from mainland China.
"We still feel very different from China," said retired public servant Ronny Chan, who was watching a soccer game in a park in the Wanchai district. "The politicians in Beijing have no idea about us, and I don't think they really care."
In what was likely Hong Kong's largest protest in more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of people shut down the heart of the skyscraper-studded city on Sunday, three days before the Legislative Council is slated to take up the bill.
Critics believe the legislation would put Hong Kong residents at risk of becoming entrapped in China's murky judicial system, in which political opponents have been charged with economic crimes or ill-defined national security transgressions.
Opponents of the amendments are largely drawn from Hong Kong's middle class, who boast high education levels but have had to contend with skyrocketing housing prices and stalemated incomes.