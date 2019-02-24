Vatican City
Pope vows to end abuse cover-ups
Pope Francis closed out his extraordinary summit on preventing clergy sex abuse by vowing Sunday to confront abusers with "the wrath of God" felt by the faithful, end the cover-ups by their superiors and prioritize the victims of this "brazen, aggressive and destructive evil."
Francis delivered his remarks at the end of Mass before 190 Catholic bishops and religious superiors who were summoned to Rome after more abuse scandals sparked a credibility crisis in the Catholic hierarchy and in Francis' own leadership.
"Brothers and sisters, today we find ourselves before a manifestation of brazen, aggressive and destructive evil," the pope said.
In a sign of new measures being taken, the Vatican announced that it would soon issue a new law creating a child protection policy for Vatican City State that covers the Holy See bureaucracy.
The Associated Press reported last year that the headquarters of the Catholic Church had no such policy, even though it insisted in 2011 that local churches have one and told the United Nations five years ago that a policy for Vatican City was in the works.
Francis summoned the bishops from around the world to the four-day meeting to impress upon them that clergy sex abuse and cover-ups aren't just a problem in some countries but a global problem that threatens the very mission of the Catholic Church.
Nigeria
Country votes for a 2nd day in places as death toll rises
KANO — Nigeria faced a second day of voting in scattered areas Sunday in a presidential election seen as too close to call, while the death toll from vote-related violence mounted in Africa's largest democracy.
The electoral commission said voting was generally peaceful, but it mourned the killing of one of its workers by a stray bullet in Rivers state in the restive south. At least 39 people had died in extremist and other attacks, said analysis unit SBM Intelligence, citing informants and media reports.
More than 72 million people had been eligible to vote in Africa's most populous country and largest economy. The election was held a week late after the electoral commission at the last minute cited several logistical challenges.
President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military ruler who unseated the incumbent in the 2015 election, seeks a second term against more than 70 candidates. His main rival is Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president who has made sweeping claims of reviving an economy still limping back from a rare recession.
United Kingdom
PM May delays Brexit vote, risks further Cabinet discord
British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Sunday that she is delaying a vote on her Brexit deal in Parliament, saying it should now take place by March 12, a little more than two weeks before the U.K. is due to leave the European Union.
The move has the potential to further sow discord within her Cabinet. Three senior Cabinet members already had suggested Saturday that they may break ranks with her and back amendments to delay Britain's departure unless a deal is agreed upon by Parliament over the next week.
But May told reporters as she traveled to Egypt for an EU-Arab League summit and talks with European Council President Donald Tusk that her negotiating team would return to Brussels on Tuesday for negotiations aimed at wringing concessions out of her reluctant EU partners.
"As a result of that we won't bring a meaningful vote to Parliament this week. But we will ensure that that happens by March 12," she said.
Britain is due to leave the EU in just over a month on March 29. The U.K. would be the first country to leave the bloc and the move is full of deep economic and political consequences. But May has been unable to convince the U.K. Parliament to endorse the draft Brexit deal she agreed with the Europeans in November.
Bangladesh
Hijacking foiled on flight to Dubai, suspect killed
DHAKA — A flight bound for Dubai from Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, made an emergency landing Sunday in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after a man attempted to hijack the plane, officials said.
The Bangladeshi suspect asked to speak to the country's prime minister before dying from injuries in an exchange of gunfire with military commandos, officials said.
The flight, operated by state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines, took off from Dhaka at 4:35 p.m. for the trip to Dubai via Chittagong.
The pilot made the emergency landing in Chittagong about 40 minutes later, after a crew member reported "suspicious behavior" by the man.
All 143 passengers and seven crew members aboard the Boeing 737-800 were safely evacuated.
The commandos fired at the suspect after he shot at them when they asked him to surrender, army Maj. Gen. Motiur Rahman told reporters, according to ATN TV news. He said that the suspect was carrying a pistol, but did not say where the shooting took place.
The suspect died before reaching the hospital.
Iran
Iran releases French woman detained for nearly 4 months
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's official IRNA news agency is saying that the country has released a French businesswoman detained for nearly four months.
The Sunday report quotes the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, Bahram Ghasemi, as saying Iran has released Nelly Erin-Cambervelle, a 59-year-old businesswoman from Martinique, who was in jail for entering the country illegally.
Ghasemi said the French national was released "in recent days," according to the report, which did not elaborate.
Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France was in touch with Iran to improve conditions for Erin-Cambervelle, who was arrested in October on the Iranian Persian Gulf island of Kish.
France co-signed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and is working to keep it alive despite the U.S.'s withdrawal in 2018.