New York
Feds: Man was plotting knife attack in NYC
NEW YORK — A 19-year-old New York City man accused of plotting a knife attack on behalf of the Islamic State group told undercover agents he wanted to record the bloodshed on video in hopes of inspiring others to commit attacks, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Awais Chudhary was arrested Thursday as he tried to pick up a tactical knife, mask and cellphone rigging that he had ordered online as his plot escalated quickly from the planning states to the verge of being carried out, prosecutors said.
Chudhary, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Pakistan and living in Queens, was arraigned Friday and order jailed without bail on federal charges of attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The New York Police Department said Chudhary was planning a “lone wolf” attack on the Flushing Bay Promenade near the World’s Fair Marina and LaGuardia Airport.
West Virginia
FBI is investigating deaths in VA hospital
CHARLESTON — The FBI is involved in an investigation of suspicious deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia, according to a lawyer for the estate of a Vietnam veteran who died at the facility.
Attorney Tony O’Dell said Thursday his client and others have indicated the bureau is involved in investigating the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.
O’Dell represents the estate of Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott. O’Dell has filed notice of a pending lawsuit that says the 82-year-old was wrongly injected with a fatal dose of insulin at the hospital in April 2018. The death was ruled a homicide.
As many as 11 suspicious deaths have occurred at the hospital, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin has said.
Texas
Jim Leavelle dies at 99; caught in Oswald photo
DALLAS — Jim Leavelle, the longtime Dallas lawman who was captured in one of history’s most iconic photographs as he escorted President John F. Kennedy’s assassin as he was fatally shot, has died. He was 99.
Leavelle, distinctive in his light-colored suit and white Stetson, is seen in the photograph with his hand on Lee Harvey Oswald, Leavelle’s body stiffening as nightclub owner Jack Ruby shot the handcuffed presidential assassin at close range on live TV in 1963. Leavelle appears shocked as Oswald grimaces in pain.
Leavelle’s daughter Tanya Evers told The Associated Press her father died Thursday while visiting her sister in Colorado.
Wire reports