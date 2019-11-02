Mexico
US said to be interested in link to fentanyl
MEXICO CITY — What really interested United States authorities in a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán — who was detained and then freed amid a cartel uprising — was his fentanyl business, Mexican security officials said Friday.
Ovidio Guzmán López was indicted in a U.S. federal court on charges of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, and Mexican officials were trying to arrest him last month for extradition. There was no mention in that indictment of the synthetic opioid ravaging U.S. communities.
But Mexican Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo said, “Precisely one of the reasons for the (U.S.) interest and that supported the extradition order was the alleged tie between this alleged criminal with the importation of fentanyl to the United States.”
Durazo added that Mexico is cooperating with a number of countries and agencies to get a handle on the country’s growing role in the international fentanyl trade.
Baja Sur resorts to start charging tourist tax
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican state of Baja California Sur will start charging a tax equivalent to about $18.50 for each foreign tourist who visits.
The state is home to resort cities such as Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo and La Paz. The state government said Friday it will begin charging the tax starting Nov. 9.
Other Mexican cities charge tourists indirectly through hotel or airport-use taxes. The Baja Sur tax will be charged directly to tourists and will be payable at kiosks located at airports. The state said the tax is for “use of Infrastructure” and will be used for “social service works.”
Tourist resorts in Mexico are often surrounded by poor, outlying communities. In the past, resorts have been criticized for doing little to benefit surrounding populations.
Syria
Turkey: Car bomb explosion kills 13
A car bomb exploded in a northern Syrian town along the border with Turkey on Saturday killing 13 people, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said about 20 others were wounded when the bomb exploded in central Tal Abyad, which was captured last month by Turkey-backed opposition gunmen from Kurdish-led fighters.
The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack, saying it harshly condemns it and called on the international community to take a stance against this “cruel terror organization.” There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
A spokesman for the main Kurdish-led force in Syria, Mustafa Bali, blamed Turkey for the blast, saying Turkey and the Syrian fighters it backs “are now creating chaos” in Tal Abyad to displace the Kurds who live in the town.
Libya
Aid group: Italian ship rescues 200
A private aid group said Saturday an Italian offshore supply ship has saved around 200 migrants in waters off Libya.
Alarm Phone, a charity hotline for refugees in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, said the Asso Trenta had the migrants aboard after rescue late Friday and early Saturday.
It was not immediately known where the migrants would be taken.
To discourage the arrival of migrants, Italy has refused docking to humanitarian rescue ships. Asso Trenta is a commercial vessel.
Afghanistan
Official: 8 children killed by roadside bomb
KABUL — An Afghan official said Saturday eight children have been killed by a roadside bomb near their school in the northeastern Takhar province.
Sayed Mehraj Sadat, the provincial police chief, said the victims of Saturday’s attack were from 10 to 15 years old.
He said the bomb’s intended target was most likely Afghan security forces, who often use the road.
Sadat blamed Taliban insurgents who are active in Takhar province, particularly in Darqad district, where the attack took place. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egypt
Officials: Train conductor made youths jump
CAIRO — Egypt’s top prosecutor says a train conductor who allegedly forced two poor street vendors without tickets to jump off a moving train, leading to the death of one of the youths, will stand trial.
The incident took place last week in the Nile Delta town of Tanta and has stirred public outrage and calls for the resignation of Egypt’s transportation minister.
The conductor allegedly demanded the youths “pay for tickets, but they refused,” after which he reportedly opened a carriage door for them to jump out.
General Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy said Saturday the conductor, who is in custody, faces two charges including causing injuries that led to the death of one of the two men, and deliberately injuring the other youth.
Brazil
Officials: Indigenous man killed in Amazon ambush
RIO DE JANEIRO — Illegal loggers ambushed a group of indigenous forest guards in Brazil’s Amazon, killing one and injuring another, authorities said Saturday.
A logger also died in the attack Friday night in Maranhao, a northeastern state, according to FUNAI, a state agency that represents indigenous interests.
Paulo Paulino Guajajara, who died after being shot in the face, was a leader in a group seeking to protect the Arariboia indigenous reserve from incursions.
Federal police will investigate Guajajara’s killing in order to “bring those responsible for this crime to justice,” said Sergio Moro, the justice and public security minister.
