El Salvador
Authorities arrest ex-soldier in slaying of US advisers
SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador police say they’ve arrested a man convicted of participating in the 1981 killing of two American labor advisers and the head of the country’s land reform agency — a case that shook U.S. relations with a Central American nation then embroiled in civil war.
Police said Sunday they had arrested Jose Dimas Valle Acevedo, who had been a corporal in the now-disbanded National Guard.
He was one of two men who confessed to gunning down land reform chief Jose Rodolfo Viera, as well as Michael Peter Hammer and Mark David Pearlman, U.S. citizens working with the AFL-CIO.
Both gunmen were freed under a 1987 amnesty law that was overturned in 2016.
United Kingdom
Family: Teen who joined IS has baby in Syria
LONDON — The family of a British teenager who ran away to join the Islamic State group and now wants to return to the U.K. said Sunday she has given birth to a baby boy.
The family’s lawyer said 19-year-old Shamima Begum and the baby are in good health. In a recent interview with The Times newspaper, Begum said she had previously lost two babies to illness and malnutrition.
News about Begum and her desire to go back to Britain have ignited a debate in the U.K. about how to deal with citizens who joined IS and want to leave Syria now that the extremist group is on the verge of collapse.
Begum was one of a group of schoolgirls from London’s Bethnal Green neighborhood who went to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.
France
Verbal attack on philosopher new anti-Semitism jolt
PARIS — An upsurge in anti-Semitism in France reached a climax this weekend with a torrent of hate speech directed at a distinguished philosopher during a march of yellow vest protesters.
Paris judicial authorities opened an investigation Sunday into anti-Semitic remarks hurled at Alain Finkielkraut a day earlier as he accompanied his mother-in-law to her Left Bank home in Paris.
The investigation is being conducted into “public insult based on origin, ethnicity, nationality, race or religion” after a band of men in the protest march raged at Finkielkraut. “Go back to Tel Aviv,” ‘’Zionist,” and “France is our land” were among the insults captured on video.
The assault came days after the government said anti-Semitic incidents in France soared last year in what Interior Minister Christophe Castaner called a “poison” spreading “like a venom” and “rotting minds.”
Finkielkraut, a member of the prestigious Academie Francaise, said in two TV interviews Sunday that he is worried by the changing nature of the movement that he initially supported.
Brazil
Mining company evacuates people due to dam risk
SAO PAULO — Brazilian mining giant Vale says it has evacuated nearly 200 people after inspectors reported signs that a nearby dam holding mining waste could collapse.
Saturday night’s evacuation comes three weeks after the collapse of another mining dam run by Vale caused the death of at least 166 people and left at least 147 missing.
Vale said in a statement that the new evacuation was ordered for safety reasons in the region of Macacos, some 16 miles south of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais state.
The company says it’s unclear when the evacuees will be allowed to return home.