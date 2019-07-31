RUSSIA
Military brought in to fight Siberian fires
MOSCOW — The Russian military on Wednesday joined efforts to fight forest fires that have engulfed nearly 11,580 square miles of territory in Siberia and the Russian Far East — an area the size of Belgium.
The move, which includes sending military transport planes and helicopters that can drop water on fires, came after an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian authorities have declared a state of emergency in five areas, including all of the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions, which lie north of Mongolia. Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region, which stretches all the way to the Kara Sea and the Arctic Ocean.
No injuries or evacuations have been reported so far from the fires. But the fires, which were being spread by strong winds, have produced heavy smoke that has clogged the air in several cities.
SRI LANKA
Cardinal urges probe on Easter Sunday attack
COLOMBO — A top leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Sri Lanka on Wednesday called for an independent and transparent commission to investigate the Easter Sunday attack that killed 263 people, saying justice has not yet been served to the victims.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said Wednesday that he has no faith in the investigations to date — one by a commission and one by a committee — into the April 23 attack.
“So far, steps have not been taken to appoint a commission comprising independent people,” he said.
Seven suicide bombers from a local Muslim group, National Thowheed Jammath, attacked three churches and three luxury hotels in the worst violence by the Islamic State group-linked militants in South Asia.
MEXICO
Newspaper stops print edition after attack
MEXICO CITY — A newspaper in the city of Parral in northern Mexico decided to temporarily stop publishing its print edition Wednesday after unidentified assailants tossed gasoline bombs at its office.
In an editorial, El Monitor de Parral said it will continue with its digital edition, but will not cover any crime stories or news “with a political slant.”
“We will not publish absolutely any crime story, no matter how important it might be,” the editorial said.
The newspaper referred to an “attack by a group of people” Wednesday, but gave no specifics, and no one answered phone calls to its offices.
COSTA RICA
48 arrested on charges of migrant smuggling
SAN JOSE — Costa Rica and Panama have arrested 48 people for allegedly operating a migrant smuggling ring that moved Asian, African, Cuban and Haitian migrants from South America toward the United States.
Authorities say the ring operated at Costa Rica’s southern and northern borders. It moved migrants overland on public transportation through Costa Rica and then by boat to Honduras, bypassing Nicaragua.
AFGHANISTAN
32 killed when bus hit by roadside bomb
KABUL — A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people, including children, a provincial official said.
Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the police chief in Farah province, said the explosion also wounded 15 people. Most of the wounded were said to be in critical condition, indicating the death toll could rise.
The bus was traveling on a main highway between the western city of Herat and the southern city of Kandahar.