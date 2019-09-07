Egypt
Medics say 130 bodies pulled after airstrike
CAIRO — Yemeni medics said Saturday they have pulled at least 130 bodies from the rubble of a rebel-run detention center that was hit earlier this month by Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in the country’s southwest.
The attack was one of the deadliest in more than four years of war in Yemen that have claimed tens of thousands of lives, thrust millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The Saudi-led coalition, which has fought the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015, has faced international criticism for airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.
Gaza Strip
Israeli PM vows tough reply after drone attackGAZA CITY — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Gaza’s Hamas rulers Saturday with a “vigorous response” after militants used a drone to drop a bomb on the Israeli side of the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.
This appeared to be the first-ever attempt to carry out an attack with a drone piloted from Gaza. The Israeli army said the drone released “what seems to be an explosive device” and lightly damaged an army vehicle near the fence.
The military said it retaliated with an airstrike against Palestinian militants responsible for the attack. There were no reports of injuries on the Palestinian side.
South Korea
Typhoon kills three, moves to N. Korea
SEOUL — One of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit South Korea swept along the country’s coast on Saturday, toppling trees, grounding planes and causing at least three deaths before moving on to North Korea.
Typhoon Lingling knocked out power to more than 161,000 homes across South Korea, including on the southern island of Jeju, which was lashed by the storm overnight, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.
After hitting Jeju, the storm remained offshore as it moved up South Korea’s west coast on Saturday morning before making landfall in North Korea in the afternoon.
Germany
Driver is studied in deadly sidewalk swerveBERLIN — Berlin police are investigating whether a health issue caused a driver to lose control of his Porsche SUV and veer onto a sidewalk, killing four people.
Police in the German capital say a 3-year-old boy, a 64-year-old woman and two men in their late 20s died in the Friday evening accident. Five others were injured.
Police say a blood sample was taken from the 42-year-old driver of the SUV and he was treated at a hospital for head injuries. He had two passengers in the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl.
Three German men die climbing Austrian AlpsBERLIN — Three German men have died in separate accidents while hiking in the Austrian Alps, authorities said Saturday.
A 60-year-old man who fell while roped to two other climbers near Nassereith in western Austria died Friday, Austria’s APA news agency reported. The man, the three-man team’s lead climber, suffered fatal injuries when he fell past the middle climber and ended up hanging upside down. An autopsy was ordered to determine the specific cause of his death.
About 25 miles to the south near St. Leonhard im Pitztal, a 50-year-old climber fell into a crevasse at high altitude Friday and sustained serious injuries. Rescue crews got him to the University Hospital in Innsbruck for treatment, but he died Saturday morning, according to APA.
In the same region, near the town of Reutte, a 50-year-old man died after tripping on a ridge and tumbling down more than 800 feet of rocky terrain Friday afternoon, APA reported.
Italy
Dark ‘Joker’ wins top prize from film festivalTodd Phillips’ dark comic book film “Joker” has won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.
Jury president Lucretia Martel announced this year’s winners of the prestigious award Saturday. The Golden Lion previously has spotlighted films that went to be major awards season players, such as “Roma” and “The Shape of Water.”
Phillips thanked Warner Bros. and DC for taking a bold swing with the movie, and his star, Joaquin Phoenix, for trusting him.
Roman Polanski’s Dreyfus affair film, “An Officer and a Spy,” won the grand jury prize. Luca Marinelli won best actor for “Martin Eden,” and Ariane Ascaride took the best actress prize for the French domestic drama “Gloria Mundi.”
Norway
Unknown disease is killing dozens of dogs
HELSINKI — Norwegian authorities have not been able to determine the cause of a disease that is estimated to have killed dozens of dogs in the country in recent days, officials said Saturday.
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said that it had been informed of another six cases of dogs falling ill, with two of them already dead, all with the same symptoms of vomiting and bloody diarrhea.
