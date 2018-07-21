ITALY
Fiat Chrysler replaces ill CEO Marchionne
ROME — Jeep executive Mike Manley will be the new CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobile after longtime leader Sergio Marchionne’s health suddenly deteriorated following surgery, the company announced Saturday.
Marchionne, a 66-year-old Italian-Canadian, joined Fiat in 2004 and led the Turin-based company’s merger with bankrupt U.S. carmaker Chrysler.
Manley, 54, had headed the Jeep brand since June 2009 and the Ram brand from October 2015 and has been with the company since 2000.
FRANCE
Home of Macron’s
ex-bodyguard raided
PARIS — French investigators on Saturday raided the house of one of French President Emmanuel Macron’s former top security aides, a man who was caught on camera beating a young protester in May.
Alexandre Benalla’s involvement in the beating and questions about the government’s handling of the affair is turning into Macron’s biggest political crisis since he took office last year. The presidential Elysee Palace fired Benalla a day before police raided his home Saturday morning in the Parisian suburb of Issy-Les-Moulineaux, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.
Benalla was identified earlier this week by the Le Monde newspaper as beating a young protester during May Day protests while wearing a police helmet.
RUSSIA
US arrest of Russian woman ‘unacceptable’
MOSCOW — Russia’s foreign minister, in a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has complained about the U.S. arrest of a Russian woman on allegations of being a covert agent.
U.S. prosecutors have accused Maria Butina of working to infiltrate political organizations, including the National Rifle Association, before and after Donald Trump’s election as president in 2016.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “stressed the unacceptability of the actions of the U.S. authorities who arrested Russian citizen Butina on the basis of fabricated charges, and the need for her early release,” the Foreign Ministry said about the Saturday call.
INDIA
Mob kills Muslim
over cow-smuggling
NEW DELHI — A Muslim man was beaten to death by a mob in western India over allegations of smuggling cows, police said Saturday, despite calls by the country’s highest court for immediate steps to stop deadly mob violence across the country.
Cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, and slaughtering them or eating beef is illegal or restricted across much of the country.
The mob intercepted two men on foot who were bringing two cows with them at around midnight Friday in a forested area in Alwar district of Rajasthan state and began punching and beating them with sticks, said police Officer Mohan Singh.
He said the men were taking the dairy animals to their village in neighboring Haryana state.
One man managed to escape, while the other, a 28-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
SYRIA
New evacuations reported amid attacks
A new group of rebels and their families began evacuating Saturday from the country’s southwest, activists and Syrian media said, where the government has gained new ground in its ongoing offensive.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 25 buses arrived at a crossing to evacuate rebels who refused to accept the government’s return to areas they had controlled for years.
The government-affiliated Central Military Media also reported on the evacuation, a day after the first group left to the northern province of Idlib, where the opposition still holds sway.
Rami Abdurrahman, head of the observatory, said around 4,000 people are expected to be evacuated in total, in accordance with the deal reached that saw rebels surrender villages and towns in the southwestern region amid a military offensive.
The U.N. and human-rights organizations have condemned the evacuations as forced dispacements.
EGYPT
Liquid in sarcophagus called sewage water
CAIRO — Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry has responded to recent media reports about the nature of the liquid and the identity of the skeletal remains found in a recently opened large black granite sarcophagus.
Saturday’s statement by the ministry says the liquid is neither “juice for mummies that contains an elixir of life,” nor is it red mercury but only sewage water. It also says the find doesn’t belong to any ancient rulers and the remains are undergoing restorations to reveal more.
Speculations have swirled since the discovery of the 2,000-year-old sarcophagus in the coastal city of Alexandria earlier this month, with some suggesting that it belongs to the ancient Greek ruler, Alexander the Great. Others warned of “the curse” opening it would unleash.
The reports were dismissed by the ministry.
IRAN
At least 10 border guards killed in attack
TEHRAN — At least 10 Iranian border guards were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen near the Iraqi border, Iranian media reported Saturday. The attack took place near the town of Marivan, in a Kurdish area some 385 miles west of Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency said. It called the attackers “bandits” and “terrorists.”
Wire reports