Ukraine
President: Don’t order us to investigate Biden
KYIV — Ukraine’s president says his country can’t be pressured into opening an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or his son.
And both Ukraine and rival Russia are pushing back at the White House for releasing a transcript of a private phone call between U.S. Donald Trump and another world leader.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is trying to contain damage at home and abroad after the world learned last week that Trump pushed him to “look into” Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a troubled Ukrainian gas company.
“We cannot be ordered to do anything. We are an independent country,” Zelenskiy told reporters Monday during a visit to a Ukrainian military base, when asked about Trump’s request.
Iran
Officials: Attack on Saudi oil sites justified
TEHRAN — Iran said Monday that the missile-and-drone attack on major Saudi oil sites was an act of “legitimate defense” by Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi rebels.
The Sept. 14 assault was claimed by the Houthis, though Saudi Arabia says it was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.” The kingdom has been at war with the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.
Iran denies being responsible and has warned any retaliatory attack targeting it will result in an “all-out war.”
Mexico
Tropical storm again, Narda soaks Mazatlan
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Narda soaked the resort city of Mazatlan with sheets of driven rain and whipped palm trees with its strong winds Monday, swamping streets and damaging some properties after passing over Puerto Vallarta, another popular beach destination.
Government agencies and local media posted images online of workers clearing refuse, apparently from signs or rooftops, as well as downed trees and power lines.
The storm was crawling up Mexico’s west coast on a forecast track parallel to the shore. Narda had previously been downgraded to a tropical depression after moving over land Sunday, but it regained tropical storm strength after passing back over water.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Narda’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph, and its center was about 85 miles west-northwest of Mazatlan in the afternoon.
Somalia
Two attacks launched, one against US target
MOGADISHU — Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels launched two attacks Monday on U.S. and European military targets, officials said.
In the first attack, an estimated 25 fighters of the al-Shabab rebel group were killed when they attempted to storm the Belidogle military airstrip which hosts Somali and U.S. forces, said a Somali intelligence officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
The attack started with suicide bombings at the gate and around the airstrip and were followed by heavy gunfire across the air base in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia, said Gen. Ahmed Yusuf, a senior Somali military officer based in Lower Shabelle region.
Al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, have claimed the responsibility for the attack.
The second attack was by a suicide car bomber targeting Italian peacekeepers in Mogadishu. The explosion missed a convoy of the European Union peacekeepers but injured Somali civilians who were nearby, according to reports.
